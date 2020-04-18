Motion Controllers Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Motion Controllers Market (by type of axis (multi-axis controllers and single-axis controllers), technology, product and end-use industry (general motion controllers and computerized numerical control motion controllers)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Motion Controllers. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Motion Controllers cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Motion Controllers growth factors.

The forecast Motion Controllers Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Motion Controllers on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global motion controllers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of x.xx% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The motion controller is the internal system of automation that helps to control position, speed and acceleration of systems through accelerometer, sensors and other components. Motion controllers are the brains of any motion control system. Motion controllers are basically feedback-based systems, as they take an input command from the user, compares it with a feedback signal from the motor, and accordingly take corrective actions to bring the output (actual position) and input (desired position) in line with one another. General Motion Controller and CNC Motion Controller are the two types of technologies used in the motion controllers.

The motion controller’s plays an important role in the industrial automation. Rapidly growing adoption of advanced and developed automation processes across various end use industries drive the growth of motion controller market. In addition, motion controllers are easy to integrate with programmable units such as PCs and PLCs that is likely to boost the growth of motion controller market. Rising Safety-Enabled Productivity in Industries creates the demand of industrial robots in the manufacturing process which is expected to escalate the growth of motion controller market. However, high repair and maintenance cost may hamper the growth of motion controller market. Moreover, growing adoption of motion controllers in the various industrial application and the trending Industry 4.0 are projected to create several opportunities for the motion controller market over the forecast period.

Geographically, the Asia pacific is the largest and fastest growing region in the motion controller market. The rapidly growing automotive, healthcare, textile and other manufacturing industries creates the huge demand of advanced factory automation that drives the growth of motion controller market in this region. In addition, rising governments support in the adoption of the motion controller across various manufacturing industries as they enabled the safety productivity which is likely to escalate the market growth in this region.

Market Segmentation by Type of Axis, Technology, Product and End-Use Industry

The report on global motion controllers market covers segments such as, type of axis, technology, product and end-use industry. On the basis of type of axis the global motion controllers market is categorized into multi-axis controllers and single-axis controllers. On the basis of technology the global motion controllers market is categorized into general motion controllers and computerized numerical control motion controllers. On the basis of product the global motion controllers market is categorized into plc-based motion controller, stand-alone motion controller and pc-based motion controller. On the basis of end-use industry the global motion controllers market is categorized into aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor and electronics, metal and mining, food and beverages, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and others.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global motion controllers market such as, ABB Ltd, Allied Motion Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Schneider electric, Rockwell Automation Inc, Omron Corporation, National Instruments and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

