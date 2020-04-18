Multi-Factor Authentication Software Market 2019 Global Industry – Size, Trends, Outlook, Growth Rate, Key Players – Analysis to 2025

Multi-Factor Authentication Software Market 2019

This report focuses on the global Multi-Factor Authentication Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Multi-Factor Authentication Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google Authenticator

Duo Security

RSA Security

Authy

SecureAuth

Idaptive Next-Gen Access

PingID

WatchGuard

Symantec

Silverfort

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Multi-Factor Authentication Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Multi-Factor Authentication Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Multi-Factor Authentication Software Market Size

2.2 Multi-Factor Authentication Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Multi-Factor Authentication Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Multi-Factor Authentication Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Multi-Factor Authentication Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Multi-Factor Authentication Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Multi-Factor Authentication Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Multi-Factor Authentication Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Multi-Factor Authentication Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Multi-Factor Authentication Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Multi-Factor Authentication Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Google Authenticator

12.1.1 Google Authenticator Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Multi-Factor Authentication Software Introduction

12.1.4 Google Authenticator Revenue in Multi-Factor Authentication Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Google Authenticator Recent Development

12.2 Duo Security

12.2.1 Duo Security Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Multi-Factor Authentication Software Introduction

12.2.4 Duo Security Revenue in Multi-Factor Authentication Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Duo Security Recent Development

12.3 RSA Security

12.3.1 RSA Security Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Multi-Factor Authentication Software Introduction

12.3.4 RSA Security Revenue in Multi-Factor Authentication Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 RSA Security Recent Development

12.4 Authy

12.4.1 Authy Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Multi-Factor Authentication Software Introduction

12.4.4 Authy Revenue in Multi-Factor Authentication Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Authy Recent Development

12.5 SecureAuth

12.5.1 SecureAuth Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Multi-Factor Authentication Software Introduction

12.5.4 SecureAuth Revenue in Multi-Factor Authentication Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SecureAuth Recent Development

12.6 Idaptive Next-Gen Access

12.6.1 Idaptive Next-Gen Access Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Multi-Factor Authentication Software Introduction

12.6.4 Idaptive Next-Gen Access Revenue in Multi-Factor Authentication Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Idaptive Next-Gen Access Recent Development

12.7 PingID

12.7.1 PingID Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Multi-Factor Authentication Software Introduction

12.7.4 PingID Revenue in Multi-Factor Authentication Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 PingID Recent Development

12.8 WatchGuard

12.8.1 WatchGuard Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Multi-Factor Authentication Software Introduction

12.8.4 WatchGuard Revenue in Multi-Factor Authentication Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 WatchGuard Recent Development

12.9 Symantec

12.9.1 Symantec Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Multi-Factor Authentication Software Introduction

12.9.4 Symantec Revenue in Multi-Factor Authentication Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Symantec Recent Development

Continued…..

