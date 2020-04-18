Nuclear Cardiology Market Future Technological Trends and Business Opportunities 2021

Nuclear imaging in cardiac disorders aids in accurate diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases and blockages in blood flow. Nuclear imaging is a technique for producing images of various body parts utilizing radioactive materials. This technique has applications in diagnosis of various cardiovascular diseases such as angina, aneurysm, atherosclerosis, stroke, coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure. Accurate diagnosis of such chronic diseases is essential to plan precise and cost-effective therapeutic module.

The nuclear cardiology market is focused mainly on three major segments namely, radiology devices, picture archiving and communications systems (PACS) and radiology information systems (RIS) and radiopharmaceuticals. Gamma cameras and positron emission tomography scanners are major imaging devices used in cardiac procedures. SPECT imaging has been the mainstream modality for nuclear cardiology procedures performed worldwide. Radiopharmaceuticals such as nitrogen-13, rubidium-82, fluorine-18, oxygen-15 and other radioisotopes are used in the nuclear imaging process. PACS is an emerging and promising technology in nuclear imaging sector with its potential benefits over other imaging technologies.

Geographically, this market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Better capacities to handle new and highly advanced technologies have kept North America ahead of the other regions in terms of the nuclear cardiology market. However, catering to the untapped opportunities in the Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions will drive these regions at a faster growth rate.

Aging population and rising cardiovascular incidences are the major driving factors for the nuclear cardiology market. Besides, the demand for graying equipment in the established diagnostic facilities will provide with demand for new equipment with improve patient outcomes and reduced radiation exposure. In addition, new cost effective technologies such as PET and PACS imaging equipment will lead to growth in the demand for nuclear cardiology devices.

Some of the major players in this market include 3mensio Medical Imaging BV, Bracco Diagnostics, Inc., GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Astellas Pharma US, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Covidien plc, Positron Corporation, Fujifilm Medical Systems USA, Inc. and UltraSPECT, Ltd.