Online Travel Agencies IT Spending 2018 Global Market Key Players – Amadeus, Navitaire, Sabre, Travelport, Dimension Software, Lemax – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report studies the Online Travel Agencies IT Spending market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Online Travel Agencies IT Spending market by product type and applications/end industries.

Online travel agency IT spending market is highly competitive. The service provider of an online travel agency relies on IT products that consist of advanced features that match or compete with competitive products. Agencies are always wary of vendors delivering agile, flexible and cost-effective IT infrastructure solutions for their faultless booking experience. As competition intensifies, the market will see strategic acquisitions of technology solution companies through online travel companies over the next few years.

The global Online Travel Agencies IT Spending market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Online Travel Agencies IT Spending.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Amadeus

Navitaire

Sabre

Travelport

Dimension Software

Lemax

mTrip

Oracle

PcVoyages 2000

Qtech

Technoheaven

Toursys

Tramada

TravelCarma

Trip Solutions

Booking

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software spending

IT services spending

Hardware spending

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Amadeus

Navitaire

Sabre

Travelport

Table Of Contents:

1 Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Online Travel Agencies IT Spending

1.2 Classification of Online Travel Agencies IT Spending by Types

1.2.1 Global Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Software spending

1.2.4 IT services spending

1.2.5 Hardware spending

1.3 Global Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Amadeus

1.3.3 Navitaire

1.3.4 Sabre

1.3.5 Travelport

1.4 Global Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Online Travel Agencies IT Spending (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Amadeus

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Amadeus Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Navitaire

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Navitaire Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Sabre

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sabre Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Travelport

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Travelport Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Dimension Software

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Dimension Software Online Travel Agencies IT Spending Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

