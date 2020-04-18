Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2015 – 2021

Osteoporosis is an orthopedic condition where the bone density and bone mass decreases and eventually increases the risk of bone fracture. Osteoporosis is one of the most common age related diseases worldwide and also represents a major public health problem. Osteoporosis is common among females than in the male population. Women with age more than 50 years are more prone to osteoporosis due to hormonal changes occurring after menopause. The currently available technologies fail to cure postmenopausal osteoporosis completely and thus healthcare professionals prefer medicinal therapy for treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis.

Considering the relation of age in postmenopausal osteoporosis, aging of population worldwide is the major factor that is increasing the morbidity rate of postmenopausal osteoporosis. Increasing prevalence of this condition and innovations in the corresponding drug market are major driving forces of the postmenopausal osteoporosis therapeutics market. While high standards for approval of any new product to launch into the market, competition from the emerging alternative technologies and intense competition from generics are restraining growth of this market. Mergers and acquisitions taking place in the market is one of the major restraining force of postmenopausal osteoporosis therapeutics market.

Based on the type of medicines used, postmenopausal osteoporosis therapeutics market is segmented as follows:

Bisphosphonates

Hormones

Strontium ranelate

Raloxifene

Denosumab

Others

Geographically, the global postmenopausal osteoporosis therapeutics market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Request to Sample Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/5882