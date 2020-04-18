Power Supply Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Power Supply Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

A power supply unit (or PSU) converts mains AC to low-voltage regulated DC power for the internal components of a computer. Modern personal computers universally use switched-mode power supplies. Some power supplies have a manual switch for selecting input voltage, while others automatically adapt to the mains voltage.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the Taiwan the PC Power Supply industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises and production are mainly concentrated in Taiwan, China, etc.

The worldwide market for Power Supply is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Power Supply in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Mean Well

Siemens

XP Power

TDK Lambda

General Electric

Murata Power Solutions

Artesyn

Delta Electronics

Phoenix Contact

Cosel

Puls

Acopian

Salcomp

MTM Power

Power Innovation

Lite-On Power Sysytem Solutions

FSP

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3565873-global-power-supply-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

AC-DC Power Supply

DC-DC Converter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Food & Beverages

Telecommunications

Transportation

Healthcare

Other

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3565873-global-power-supply-market-2018-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Power Supply Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 AC-DC Power Supply

1.2.2 DC-DC Converter

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Consumer Electronics

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Telecommunications

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Mean Well

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Power Supply Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Mean Well Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Siemens

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Power Supply Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Siemens Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 XP Power

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Power Supply Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 XP Power Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 TDK Lambda

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Power Supply Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 TDK Lambda Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 General Electric

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Power Supply Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 General Electric Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Murata Power Solutions

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Power Supply Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Murata Power Solutions Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Artesyn

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Power Supply Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Artesyn Power Supply Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)