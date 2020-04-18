Property Management Software Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Property management software helps property managers manage their daily operations. These operations include tenant and lease tracking, accounting, and building maintenance. The software solution provides property managers a centralized platform to view all their properties. It also ensures the progress of other property-related operations such as supervising maintenance tasks and addressing the needs of tenants.

Scope of the Report:

The Property Management Software industry was 562.73 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 985.30 million USD by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.27% between 2017 and 2025. The market for Property Management Software is fragmented with players such as Yardi Systems, MRI Software, Oracles, Protel, Infor, Guestline, Accruent, Entrata, PAR Springer Miller, Itesso(Amadeus), Maestro, Agilysys, Sihot(GUBSE AG), Hetras (Shiji Group), InnQuest Software.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the Europe recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The global Property Management Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Property Management Software.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Property Management Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Property Management Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Yardi Systems

MRI Software

Oracles

Protel

Infor

Guestline

Accruent

Entrata

PAR Springer Miller

Itesso（Amadeus）

Maestro

Agilysys

Sihot (GUBSE AG)

Hetras (Shiji Group)

InnQuest Software

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise PMS (Property Management Software)

Cloud-Based PMS (Property Management Software)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Hospitality and Vacation Rental

Commercial

Industrial

