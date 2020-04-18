Radiation Dose Management Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Radiation Dose Management Market (by type (radiation dose management software and radiation dose management service), application (radiography, oncology, cardiology), end use (hospitals, ambulatory care setting)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Radiation Dose Management. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Radiation Dose Management cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Radiation Dose Management growth factors.

The forecast Radiation Dose Management Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Radiation Dose Management on the global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report the global radiation dose management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 42% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Radiation is the transmission of energy in the form of electromagnetic wave, especially high power particles which cause ionization. The amount of radiation energy absorbed by the body is called the radiation dose. Radiation dose is described in three different ways such as absorbed dose, Equivalent dose, and Effective dose. Absorbed dose is used to measure the amount of energy deposited in human tissue. Equivalent dose is used to calculate the amount of biological damage expected from the absorbed dose. Effective dose is used to access the potential for long-term effects that might occur in the future. Moreover, radiation dose management includes the real-time dose monitoring and radiation dose recording software.

According to the World Health Organization, Cancer is one of the most common causes of death, with nearly 7 million deaths each year worldwide. The major factor such as growing prevalence’s of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular across the globe are driving the growth of the radiation dose management market. Radiation therapy is a vital remedy for treating diseases such as cancer. Moreover, increasing awareness related to radiation safety among the patient and growing concerns regarding the radiation overexposure, and rising uses of computed tomography for the diagnosis of different diseases are some of the key factors fuelling the growth of the market. However, lack of funding for adoption of the Radiation Dose Management Solutions is expected to restrain the growth of the radiation dose management market. Going further, the on-going technological advancement and growing focus on interventional imaging and nuclear medicine are major factors that can offer growth opportunities over upcoming years.

Among the regions, North America accounted to be the largest region in the radiation dose management market. The factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region are stringent standards set by the government for the patient safety to avoid a high dose of radiation and increasing the occurrence the chronic diseases. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have significant growth in radiation dose management market over the forecast period. Countries like China and India are the fastest growing region in the Asia Pacific region. Improved healthcare infrastructure and increased healthcare expenditure and growing adoption of the imaging system are the major factors the driving the growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation by Type, Application and End User

The report on global radiation dose management market covers segments such as type, application, and end user. On the basis of type, the global radiation dose management market is categorized into radiation dose management software and radiation dose management service. On the basis of application the global radiation dose management market is categorized into radiography, oncology, cardiology, mammography, fluoroscopy and interventional imaging, computed tomography, imaging and orthopedic. On the basis of end, user the global radiation dose management market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory care setting, and research institutes and academic medical centers.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global radiation dose management market such as, Bayer AG , Landauer, Inc., INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., PACSHealth, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Agfa HealthCare, Sectra AB and Medsquare.

