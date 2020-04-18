Refurbished Medical Equipment Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Refurbished Medical Equipment Market 2019

Refurbished Medical Equipment are fully tested, cleaned, calibrated and upgraded with new parts and renovation of older or damaged equipment to bring it to a workable or better looking condition and is free of defects.

The remanufacturing of medical devices is a growing phenomenon within the health-care industry. The types of devices that are currently refurbished range from machines such as neonatal monitors and anesthesia vaporizers to devices used in surgery, such as forceps, endoscopes, and cytoscopes. Many firms are also restoring used disposable devices, such as catheters and surgical cutting instruments and accessories. Regardless of the product type, medical device remanufacturing carries an indisputable benefit–reduced health-care costs.

The main Refurbished Medical Equipment manufacturers are GE, Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Ultra Solutions and so on. GE is the biggest company in Refurbished Medical Equipment market, not only in Unites States, but also in the whole world. The production revenue market share is about 37%. Siemens Healthcare follows GE in the second place and shares 12% production revenue in 2015.

In 2018, the global Refurbished Medical Equipment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Refurbished Medical Equipment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Refurbished Medical Equipment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Ultra Solutions

Agito Medical

Soma Technology

Block Imaging

Whittemore Enterprises

Radiology Oncology Systems

Integrity Medical Systems

TRACO

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Medical Imaging Equipment

Operating Room and Surgical Equipment

Monitoring Equipment

Defibrillators

Cardiovascular and Cardiology Equipment

IV Therapy Systems

Neurology Equipment

Endoscopy Equipment

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Medical Imaging Equipment

1.4.3 Operating Room and Surgical Equipment

1.4.4 Monitoring Equipment

1.4.5 Defibrillators

1.4.6 Cardiovascular and Cardiology Equipment

1.4.7 IV Therapy Systems

1.4.8 Neurology Equipment

1.4.9 Endoscopy Equipment

1.4.10 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Size

2.2 Refurbished Medical Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Refurbished Medical Equipment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 GE Healthcare

12.1.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Refurbished Medical Equipment Introduction

12.1.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Refurbished Medical Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.2 Siemens Healthcare

12.2.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Refurbished Medical Equipment Introduction

12.2.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Refurbished Medical Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

12.3 Philips Healthcare

12.3.1 Philips Healthcare Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Refurbished Medical Equipment Introduction

12.3.4 Philips Healthcare Revenue in Refurbished Medical Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Development

12.4 Ultra Solutions

12.4.1 Ultra Solutions Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Refurbished Medical Equipment Introduction

12.4.4 Ultra Solutions Revenue in Refurbished Medical Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Ultra Solutions Recent Development

12.5 Agito Medical

12.5.1 Agito Medical Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Refurbished Medical Equipment Introduction

12.5.4 Agito Medical Revenue in Refurbished Medical Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Agito Medical Recent Development

12.6 Soma Technology

12.6.1 Soma Technology Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Refurbished Medical Equipment Introduction

12.6.4 Soma Technology Revenue in Refurbished Medical Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Soma Technology Recent Development

12.7 Block Imaging

12.7.1 Block Imaging Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Refurbished Medical Equipment Introduction

12.7.4 Block Imaging Revenue in Refurbished Medical Equipment Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Block Imaging Recent Development

Continued…..

