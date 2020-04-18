Satellite Communication Equipment Market Dynamics, Supply & Demand, Growth, Strategies, Forecast 2025

The report “Satellite Communication Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Satellite communication is related to transferring of signal between the sender and receiver antenna with the help of satellite. The demand of satellite communication equipment has become wide spread because of diverse applications such as DTH broadcasting, television and many more. Satellite communication play an important role to increase the information and communication technology infrastructure in the far flung areas where human access is not possible. In Satellite communication signal in the form of beam of modulated waves is sent towards satellite. These signals are being amplified and are then being sent back to the receiver antenna present on earth surface. Satellite communication play an important role to increase the information and communication technology infrastructure in the rural areas.

Satellite communications are the backbone of space industry as more than half of business in space industry results from launching and building communication satellites. Satellite services and applications are the largest space sector and are a major driver of space technology and developments

The main drivers for growth of the global satellite communication equipment are increasing demand of enriched data communication by providing high communication channel capacity along with low error rates. Also, here is a growing requirement of a cost stable environment and covers larger area. Moreover, there are various factors such as combination of mobile and satellite technology and rise of cloud-based platform providers in this market that are generating new opportunities for the satellite communication equipment vendors. The major restraint hampering the growth of the global satellite communication equipment is lack of infrastructure to support various devices.

The global satellite communication equipment market can be categorized on the basis of solution, type, application, end-use industry and region. On the basis of solution segment, the global satellite communication equipment market can be classified into hardware and services. On the basis of hardware in the solution segment, the global satellite communication equipment market can further be classified into amplifiers, satellite antennas, antenna controllers, block up converters (BUC), converters, network management systems, receivers and others. On the basis of the type segment, the global satellite communication equipment market can further be classified into microwave and optical laser. In the global satellite communication equipment market, the application segment can further be classified into cellular, television signals, marine communication, global positioning services (GPS) and others. The television signal segment in global satellite communication equipment market can further be classified into C-Band, Ku- Band, and DBS (Direct Broadcast Satellite). On the basis of end use industry, the global satellite communication equipment market is segmented into automotive, energy, government and public sector, transportation, oil and gas, mining, maritime, and utilities, and logistics, healthcare, security and surveillance, agriculture, retail and others. On the basis of geography, the global satellite communication equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North America is the largest share in the global satellite communication equipment market and is expected to have a steady growth over forecast period. Also among the regions in global satellite communication equipment market, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher rate in the forecast period mainly due to growing projects related to space industry and increasing equipment contracts with satellite vendors.

The major players in the global satellite communication equipment market are Orbcomm, Inc., Intellian, iDirect, iNetVu, MCL Inc, Newtec, Quintech Electronics, Datum Systems, Gilat Satellite Networks, Harris CapRock, Codan Satcom, AVL Technologies, Anacom Inc, Adtec Digital among others. These companies are investing a lot in their R&D so as to incorporate new technologies in their systems and develop new products to strengthen their market share in satellite communication equipment market.

