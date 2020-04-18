Sugar Confectionery Market Global Industry Analysis 2025, Business Growth with Top Key Players- Ferrara Candy, HARIBO, Mondelez International, Nestle, Perfetti Van Melle, Wrigley, Adams and Brooks Candy and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Sugar Confectionery Market Study 2015-2025, by Segment (Hard-boiled Sweets, Caramels and Toffees, Gums and Jellies, … …), by Market (Dessert, Drinks, Ice Cream, … …), by Company (Ferrara Candy, HARIBO, Mondelez International, … …)”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Report Description:
The global Sugar Confectionery market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Hard-boiled Sweets
Caramels and Toffees
Gums and Jellies
Medicated Confectionery
Mints
Other Sugar Confectionery
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Dessert
Drinks
Ice Cream
Other
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Ferrara Candy
HARIBO
Mondelez International
Nestle
Perfetti Van Melle
Wrigley
Adams and Brooks Candy
Albanese Confectionery Group
American Licorice
Anthony-Thomas Candy
Arcor
Atkinson Candy
August Storck
Bahlsen
Major Region Market
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Sugar Confectionery Industry
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Products of Major Companies
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Industry Chain
1.2.2 Consumer Distribution
1.3 Price & Cost Overview
2 Sugar Confectionery Market by Type
2.1 By Type
2.2 Market Size by Type
2.3 Market Forecast by Type
3 Global Market Demand
3.1 Segment Overview
3.2 Market Size by Demand
3.3 Market Forecast by Demand
4 Major Region Market
4.1 Global Market Overview
4.1.1 Market Size & Growth
4.1.2 Market Forecast
4.2 Major Region
4.2.1 Market Size & Growth
4.2.2 Market Forecast
5 Major Companies List
