Suspension Spring Market Growth Drivers, Revenue, Trends, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024
A suspension spring is used to absorb shocks from road and store in the form of compressed energy which is later dissipated in the form of heat by dampers. Springs serve a purpose to provide you with a smooth comfortable ride.
The classification of Suspension Spring includes Coil Spring, Air Spring and Leaf Spring. Coil Spring dominated the market in terms of volume with a share of 83.16% in 2017. In terms of value, the market share of leaf spring is largest with nearly 60% market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Suspension Spring market will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8770 million by 2024, from US$ 7880 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Suspension Spring business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Suspension Spring market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Suspension Spring value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Coil Spring
Air Spring
Leaf Spring
Segmentation by application:
Coil Spring
Air Spring
Leaf Spring
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & , Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
NHK Spring
Sogefi
Rassini
Hendrickson
Mubea
Mitsubishi Steel
Chuo Spring
Jamna Auto Industries
Fangda Special Steel
Dongfeng Motor Suspension
Continental
Thyssenkrupp
Fawer
Vibracoustic
Eaton Detroit
Lesjöfors
Betts Spring
KYB
Shandong Leopard
Eibach
Firestone
Kilen Springs
Vikrant Auto
Zhejiang Meili
Akar Tools
BJ Spring
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Suspension Spring consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Suspension Spring market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Suspension Spring manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Suspension Spring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Suspension Spring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Suspension Spring by Players
Chapter Four: Suspension Spring by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Suspension Spring Market Forecast
