Suspension Spring Market Growth Drivers, Revenue, Trends, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024

A suspension spring is used to absorb shocks from road and store in the form of compressed energy which is later dissipated in the form of heat by dampers. Springs serve a purpose to provide you with a smooth comfortable ride.

The classification of Suspension Spring includes Coil Spring, Air Spring and Leaf Spring. Coil Spring dominated the market in terms of volume with a share of 83.16% in 2017. In terms of value, the market share of leaf spring is largest with nearly 60% market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Suspension Spring market will register a 2.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8770 million by 2024, from US$ 7880 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Suspension Spring business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Suspension Spring market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Suspension Spring value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Coil Spring

Air Spring

Leaf Spring

Segmentation by application:

Coil Spring

Air Spring

Leaf Spring

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & , Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

NHK Spring

Sogefi

Rassini

Hendrickson

Mubea

Mitsubishi Steel

Chuo Spring

Jamna Auto Industries

Fangda Special Steel

Dongfeng Motor Suspension

Continental

Thyssenkrupp

Fawer

Vibracoustic

Eaton Detroit

Lesjöfors

Betts Spring

KYB

Shandong Leopard

Eibach

Firestone

Kilen Springs

Vikrant Auto

Zhejiang Meili

Akar Tools

BJ Spring

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Suspension Spring consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Suspension Spring market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Suspension Spring manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Suspension Spring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Suspension Spring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Suspension Spring by Players

Chapter Four: Suspension Spring by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Suspension Spring Market Forecast

