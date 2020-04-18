Telecom Managed Services Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption By 2025

The report “Telecom Managed Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Global Telecom Managed Services Market: Snapshot

Managed services allude to the administration of an association’s in-house work by some third party service provider. Managed services help in upgrading operations and cutting authoritative costs. An expansion in the intricacy of information dealing with issues, information assurance, services for security of data, set up of communicative systems like WAN/LAN, and getting portable services has impelled the development of the business. Managed services incorporate services that related with security, printing, mobility, infrastructure and other basic capacities relating to the environments forming IT systems.

Undertaking portability is predominant in the enterprises because of the rising pattern of BYOD and corporate-owned personal devices (COPD) over the globe. It is vital for the undertakings to have more focus toward the administration and security of portability gadgets. The key patterns that are driving this market incorporate developing utilization in profitability applications, workforce decentralization, along with globalization of industries, cloud-based enterprise mobility solutions, and high penetration of mobile gadgets in various industries.

Telecom managed services enable organizations to reduce their costs in business operations. It additionally enables them to concentrate more on essential business exercises and essential techniques, cut down dangers related with business operations, and upgrade operational effectiveness and precision. By virtue of such a significant number of points of interest, the worldwide telecom managed services is set to grow at a decent rate in the years to come. Demand for managing data center services is increasing across all the regions. With the penetration of tablets and smartphones across companies rise in utilization of social media by individuals and the working populace has resulted in the production of huge amount of data. Additionally, IoT is also a significant field where the amount of data has been incrementing. These factors drive the demand for managed data center services across the organization.

In today’s technology world, the degree of competition and complexity in any business is very high. These kind of market pressures require solutions which provide less time to market for new, and differentiated services without compromising on customer service and quality. Also, costs should be lowered and demand of good quality output should be met at the same time. Considering high level of competition, complexity of data, and above mentioned factors, importance of managed services is increasing day-by-day. Managed services enables enterprises to improve operations and cut down expenses. In line with the same, telecom managed services helps business in maintenance and operation of the day-to-day business processes of network infrastructure and services. Managed services have the ability to manage the “end to end” customer solution and proactively reporting issues and faults. It also ensures the restoration is done within the committed service level agreements (SLAs). Using managed services for telecom operators have various benefits such as a single-sourced solution which is accountable and focused on achieving good quality, technology partnership which gives seamless planning and smooth alignment of next generation network with the business processes.

Managed service model consists of client (customer), and a service provider. Client is the person or enterprise that owns a system being managed and enterprise or person which provides the managed service is termed as the service provider. This model is adopted when the scope of business process and deliverables are clearly specified by an enterprise. Recently, many telecommunication operators are increasingly adopting the managed services model as it enables them to focus on their core competence and making them more competitive, efficient, and relives them from operational and capital costs. Furthermore, the model provides an integrated outsourcing solution multi-year SLA based strategic relationship between the managed service provider and the telecoms operators.

Emerging trends such as mobility, bring your own device (BYOD), IoT, and 5G are expected to provide substantial growth opportunities the telecom managed services market in the coming years. Also, managed services model are becoming popular in the telecom operators due to convergence in the IT and telecommunication industry and it is expected to provide a remarkable opportunity to the managed service provider.

Telecom managed services have various benefits such as cost reduction in managing enterprise infrastructure, better focus on core business and enhanced core competencies. These factors are expected to drive the telecom managed services market. Furthermore, minimized risks associated with business operations in terms of security telecom managed services allows managed services to provide improved operational efficiency, reliability, and agility in the business process which are important for an enterprise to sustain in the competitive market. Factors such as security concerns related to confidentiality of data of enterprises which are outsourcing the business and ensuring the optimum business functionality of the customers are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market for telecom managed services can be segmented on the basis of service type, organization size, and geography. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into managed data center, managed network services, managed data and information services, managed mobility services, managed communications services, and managed security services. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Key players in the telecom managed services market are Amdocs, Tech Mahindra Limited, AT&T Inc., CenturyLink, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson AB, GTT Communications, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, NTT Data Corporation, Comarch S.A., Sprint.com, Unisys, and Verizon Communications Inc.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

