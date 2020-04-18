Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% with reach US$ 3.92 Bn by 2026

Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market – Snapshot

The global urinary incontinence treatment devices market is driven by high prevalence and rapidly increasing incidence of urinary incontinence across the globe. The global market was valued at US$ 2.08 Bn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2026 to reach US$ 3.92 Bn by 2026. High growth of the market is attributed to increase in adoption, easy availability of electrical vaginal stimulation, and rise in demand for minimally invasive or non-surgical products across the globe.

Urinary incontinence is defined as involuntary release of urine due to loss of bladder control. Millions of people across the world are affected by urinary incontinence and women are more likely to be affected than men. Urinary incontinence is highly underreported primarily due to embarrassment to speak about it. Over 500 million people across the globe are affected by the condition and its incidence increases with age. Several factors such as urinary tract infection, weakening of pelvic floor muscles & urethral sphincters, menopause, pregnancy & childbirth, and post radical prostatectomy surgery in men lead to the development of urinary incontinence symptoms.

According to the International Continence Society, around 12% (both men and women) of the global geriatric population is affected by overactive bladder and its incidence increases with age. Over a period of time, various treatment devices such as urethral slings, electrical stimulation devices, artificial urinary sphincters, and catheters have been developed and are increasingly used for the effective management of urinary incontinence. Rise in demand for minimally invasive surgery and non-invasive treatment devices and new product launches in the electrical stimulation devices segment is projected to accelerate the growth of the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market during the forecast period.

The global urinary incontinence treatment devices market has been segmented based on product, incontinence type, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market has been classified into urethral slings, electrical stimulation devices, artificial urinary sphincters, and catheters. The urethral slings segment has been bifurcated into female slings and male slings. The female slings sub-segment dominated the urethal slings segment in 2017. The sub-segment is projected to gain market share from 2018 to 2026. The electrical stimulation devices segment has been categorized into implantable and non-implantable. Medtronic plc’s InterStim device is the only implantable electrical device available in the market for the treatment of overactive bladder symptoms.

Vaginal electrical stimulation devices are widely used and demand for these devices is increasing significantly across the globe. Urinary catheters such as Foley catheters, intermittent catheters, and external catheters dominated the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market. High adoption of Foley catheters and intermittent catheters for emptying the bladder, technologically advanced products to prevent infection, and ease of use of intermittent catheters are attributed to the large market share of the catheters segment. Based on incontinence type, the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market has been divided into stress urinary incontinence, urge urinary incontinence, mixed incontinence, and overflow incontinence. The urge incontinence segment dominated the global market in 2017 and is anticipated grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

In terms of end-user, the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market has been classified into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, and home use. The hospitals segment accounted for major share of the global market in 2017, followed by ambulatory surgery centers. Increase in the number of multinational hospitals with advanced sling surgery techniques such TVT & TOT and adoption of mini slings are expected to boost the growth of the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers segments during the forecast period.