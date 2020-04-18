Version Control System Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Microsoft, WANdisco, IBM, Perforce and Forecast to 2025

Global Version Control System Market

Description

This report focuses on the global Version Control System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Version Control System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

WANdisco

IBM

Perforce

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Local Version Control System

Centralised Version Control System

Distributed Version Control System

Market segment by Application, split into

Windows

Linux

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Version Control System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Local Version Control System

1.4.3 Centralised Version Control System

1.4.4 Distributed Version Control System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Version Control System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Windows

1.5.3 Linux

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Microsoft

12.1.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Version Control System Introduction

12.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Version Control System Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.2 WANdisco

12.2.1 WANdisco Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Version Control System Introduction

12.2.4 WANdisco Revenue in Version Control System Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 WANdisco Recent Development

12.3 IBM

12.3.1 IBM Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Version Control System Introduction

12.3.4 IBM Revenue in Version Control System Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 IBM Recent Development

12.4 Perforce

12.4.1 Perforce Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Version Control System Introduction

12.4.4 Perforce Revenue in Version Control System Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Perforce Recent Development

