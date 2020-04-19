12V Heated Clothing Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Gerbing, Venture Heat, S&THONG, EXO² , Ravean, Warm & Safe and Forecast to 2025

Global 12V Heated Clothing Market

Description

Most heated clothing is designed for cold-weather sports and activities, such as motorcycle riding, downhill skiing, diving, winter biking, and snowmobiling, trekking and for outdoor workers such as construction workers and carpenters.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for 12V Heated Clothing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the 12V Heated Clothing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Gerbing

Venture Heat

S&THONG

EXO²

Ravean

Warm & Safe

Volt Resistance

Blaze Wear

Warmthru

Milwaukee Tool

Gears Canada

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Heated Jackets

Heated Pants

Heated Accessories

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Outdoor Sports

Outdoor Construction

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 12V Heated Clothing Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Heated Jackets

1.2.2 Heated Pants

1.2.3 Heated Accessories

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Outdoor Sports

1.3.2 Outdoor Construction

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Gerbing

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 12V Heated Clothing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Gerbing 12V Heated Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Venture Heat

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 12V Heated Clothing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Venture Heat 12V Heated Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 S&THONG

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 12V Heated Clothing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 S&THONG 12V Heated Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 EXO²

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 12V Heated Clothing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 EXO² 12V Heated Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Ravean

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 12V Heated Clothing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Ravean 12V Heated Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Warm & Safe

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 12V Heated Clothing Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Warm & Safe 12V Heated Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Volt Resistance

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 12V Heated Clothing Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Volt Resistance 12V Heated Clothing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

