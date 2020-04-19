The new research from Global QYResearch on 5-axis Machining Centers Market Size Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The global 5-axis Machining Centers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 5-axis Machining Centers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 5-axis Machining Centers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Belotti Spa

Ellison Technologies

Pinnacle

OKUMA

DMG MORI

Jyoti CNC Automation

Mazak

SNK America

Hermle

Matsuura Machinery

Alzmetall

Chiron

Makino

Spinner

JTEKT

STAMA

Fadal

MECAL

Hardinge

Emmegi

FOM Industrie

CB Ferrari

FIDIA

Hurco

YCM

AWEA

Accuway

SMTCL

BYJC

Fives

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

5-axis Horizontal Machining Centers

5-axis Vertical Machining Centers

Segment by Application

Aviation

Military

Precision Equipment

High-precision Medical Equipment

Others

Table of Contents

1 5-axis Machining Centers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 5-axis Machining Centers

1.2 5-axis Machining Centers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 5-axis Horizontal Machining Centers

1.2.3 5-axis Vertical Machining Centers

1.3 5-axis Machining Centers Segment by Application

1.3.1 5-axis Machining Centers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aviation

1.3.3 Military

1.3.4 Precision Equipment

1.3.5 High-precision Medical Equipment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Market by Region

1.4.1 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Market Size

1.5.1 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Production (2014-2025)

2 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers 5-axis Machining Centers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 5-axis Machining Centers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 5-axis Machining Centers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 5-axis Machining Centers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America 5-axis Machining Centers Production

3.4.1 North America 5-axis Machining Centers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe 5-axis Machining Centers Production

3.5.1 Europe 5-axis Machining Centers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China 5-axis Machining Centers Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China 5-axis Machining Centers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan 5-axis Machining Centers Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan 5-axis Machining Centers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America 5-axis Machining Centers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe 5-axis Machining Centers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China 5-axis Machining Centers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan 5-axis Machining Centers Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 5-axis Machining Centers Business

7.1 Belotti Spa

7.1.1 Belotti Spa 5-axis Machining Centers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 5-axis Machining Centers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Belotti Spa 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Ellison Technologies

7.2.1 Ellison Technologies 5-axis Machining Centers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 5-axis Machining Centers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Ellison Technologies 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Pinnacle

7.3.1 Pinnacle 5-axis Machining Centers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 5-axis Machining Centers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Pinnacle 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 OKUMA

7.4.1 OKUMA 5-axis Machining Centers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 5-axis Machining Centers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 OKUMA 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 DMG MORI

7.5.1 DMG MORI 5-axis Machining Centers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 5-axis Machining Centers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 DMG MORI 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Jyoti CNC Automation

7.6.1 Jyoti CNC Automation 5-axis Machining Centers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 5-axis Machining Centers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Jyoti CNC Automation 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Mazak

7.7.1 Mazak 5-axis Machining Centers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 5-axis Machining Centers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Mazak 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 SNK America

7.8.1 SNK America 5-axis Machining Centers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 5-axis Machining Centers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 SNK America 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Hermle

7.9.1 Hermle 5-axis Machining Centers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 5-axis Machining Centers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Hermle 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Matsuura Machinery

7.10.1 Matsuura Machinery 5-axis Machining Centers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 5-axis Machining Centers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Matsuura Machinery 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Alzmetall

7.12 Chiron

7.13 Makino

7.14 Spinner

7.15 JTEKT

7.16 STAMA

7.17 Fadal

7.18 MECAL

7.19 Hardinge

7.20 Emmegi

7.21 FOM Industrie

7.22 CB Ferrari

7.23 FIDIA

7.24 Hurco

7.25 YCM

7.26 AWEA

7.27 Accuway

7.28 SMTCL

7.29 BYJC

7.30 Fives

8 5-axis Machining Centers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 5-axis Machining Centers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of 5-axis Machining Centers

8.4 5-axis Machining Centers Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 5-axis Machining Centers Distributors List

9.3 5-axis Machining Centers Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Market Forecast

11.1 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America 5-axis Machining Centers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe 5-axis Machining Centers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China 5-axis Machining Centers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan 5-axis Machining Centers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global 5-axis Machining Centers Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

