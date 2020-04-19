All Terrain Vehicle Market Analysis by Growth, Competitive Strategies and Forecast Research Report 2018-2023

In this report, the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global All Terrain Vehicle market for 2018-2023.

An all-terrain vehicle is a vehicle that can be driven on any terrain and can easily walk on terrain where ordinary vehicles are difficult to maneuver. It is commonly called ATV in China ,because its structure is very similar to that of a motorcycle, and many components are common with motorcycles, some people call it a “four-wheeled motorcycle.” This model has many uses and is not subject to road conditions.

The predecessor of the modern all-terrain vehicle (ATV) originated from three-wheeled locomotives using low-pressure pneumatic tires. At the beginning, it was only a car designed for cross-country racing. Later, it gradually became a racing car, a utility vehicle, and a family leisure vehicle. With the popularity of the market in the United States, the locomotive changed from three rounds to four rounds. As four-wheeled vehicles become the main form of ATVs, four-wheel drive ATVs have also developed.Due to improvement of people living standard and scientific development ,many kinds of Terrain Vehicle have benn created to enrich people life .the Terrain Vehicle can provide the functions such as global positioning system (GPS) tracking, mobile tracking, and bluetooth, integrated smart phones, audio entertainment, and Go-Pro cameras,which can bring convenience to customers.In addition,this product is applied in lots of industries such as Sports,Entertainment,Agriculture,Military,and Defense Forestry.

Over the next five years, All Terrain Vehicle will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 7590 million by 2023, from US$ 6000 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of All Terrain Vehicle market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Qurate considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Sports ATV

Utility ATV

Segmentation by application:

Sports

Entertainment

Agriculture

Military and Defense

Forestry

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Polaris Industries

Honda Motor

Yamaha Motor

Arctic Cat

BRP

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global All Terrain Vehicle consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of All Terrain Vehicle market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global All Terrain Vehicle manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the All Terrain Vehicle with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of All Terrain Vehicle submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.