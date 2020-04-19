Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Size & Share 2018 | Prominent Outlook 2023: DENSO Corporation, Harman International Industries, Continental AG, Pioneer Corporation, Alpine Electronics

Feb 2019, (New York) – Research Reports Inc. offers a comprehensive analysis of key elements of the Automotive Audio and Infotainment market. Automotive Audio is equipment installed in a car or other vehicle to provide in-car entertainment and information for the vehicle occupants. Automotive infotainment, which provides a unified hardware interface (mainly, the screen and buttons) for the entire system.

In-car entertainment (ICE), or in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), is a collection of hardware and software in automobiles that provides audio or video entertainment. Car infotainment systems can access more and more functions of the vehicle, concerns have also been voiced about potential remote car hacking.

The global market size of Automotive Audio and Infotainment is $XX million in 2017 with XX CAGR from 2013 to 2017, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2023 with a CAGR of XX% from 2018 to 2023.

The compa n ies include : DENSO Corporation, Harman International Industries, Continental AG, Pioneer Corporation, Alpine Electronics, Clarion, Delphi Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics, Panasonic et al.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment. For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023.

This report covers following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users also can be listed. For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Automotive Audio and Infotainment as well as some small players.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1- Executive Summary

Chapter 2- Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3- Preface

Chapter 4- Market Landscape

Chapter 5- Market Trend Analysis

Chapter 6- Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 7- Latest Market Dynamics

Chapter 8- Trading Analysis

Chapter 9- Historical and Current Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market in North America (2013-2018)

Chapter 10- Historical and Current Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market in South America (2013-2018)

Chapter 11- Historical and Current Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market in Asia & Pacific (2013-2018)

Chapter 12- Historical and Current Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market in Europe (2013-2018)

Chapter 13- Historical and Current Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market in MEA (2013-2018)

Chapter 14- Summary for Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market (2013-2018)

Chapter 15- Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Forecast (2019-2023)

Chapter 16- Company Profile

The information for each competitor includes:

*Company Profile

*Main Business Information

*SWOT Analysis

*Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

*Market Share

