Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market Growth Is Skyrocketing Beyond Predictions

Artificial leather is a material intended to substitute for leather in fields such as upholstery, clothing, footwear and fabrics and other uses where a leather-like finish is desired but the actual material is cost-prohibitive or unsuitable.

Polyvinylchloride (PVC), also commonly referred to as vinyl, is essentially a flexible plastic made from PVC resin, various fillers, and additives such as plasticizers to manipulate its softness, color and texture. Once the desired fillers have been added, PVC is used to coat one side of a knit or woven fabric backing and sometimes a center layer of foam.

PVC resin as raw materials to produce artificial leather called PVC artificial leather (referred to as artificial leather).

Scope of the Report:

China is the largest production region; the second largest production region is Europe. The productions in Asia Pacific develop rapidly.

The global consumption of Automotive PVC Artificial Leather is about 407 million square meters in 2017; China is the largest consumption region in 2017, the consumption share is about 29% in 2017; Europe is also the second largest consumption region in 2017, the consumption volume is about 93 million square meters, the market share is about 23%.

In the future, with the development of technology and improvement of economic level, and the ownership of vehicles, the Automotive Interior Leather will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.

The worldwide market for Automotive PVC Artificial Leather is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 1270 million US$ in 2024, from 1120 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Automotive PVC Artificial Leather in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Benecke-Kaliko

Kyowa Leather Cloth

CGT

Vulcaflex

Scientex Berhad

Archilles

Mayur Uniquoters

Fujian Polyrech Technology

Wise Star

MarvelVinyls

Super Tannery Limited

Jiangsu Zhongtong Auto Interior Material

HR Polycoats

Longyue Leather

Wellmark

Veekay Polycoats

Xiefu Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Seats

Door Panel

Instrument Panel

Consoles

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive PVC Artificial Leather product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive PVC Artificial Leather, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive PVC Artificial Leather in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive PVC Artificial Leather competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive PVC Artificial Leather breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automotive PVC Artificial Leather market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive PVC Artificial Leather sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive PVC Artificial Leather by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive PVC Artificial Leather by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive PVC Artificial Leather by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive PVC Artificial Leather by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Automotive PVC Artificial Leather by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market Forecast (2019-2024)



