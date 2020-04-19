Bit-patterned Media (BPM) Market (2019-2025): Current Scenario and Future development by Manufacturers

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Bit-patterned Media (BPM) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.

Magnetic material is spread across disk and bits of data are stored across numerous magnetic grains, however, technology is reaching its limit in terms of storage, hence, bit patterned drives are being introduced. Bit-patterned media (BPM) technology is a magnetic recording medium consolidating self-assembling molecules and Nano imprinting in which the magnetic layer is reduced to the size of per bit (one magnetic dot and space). BPM divides the recording surface i.e. the magnetic layer into multiple uniform sections or servo patterns, each of which contains few magnetic grains. Each grain can hold one bit of data, which ideally allows for higher areal densities. Assembling the data into patterns of rows having nonmagnetic gaps between them helps in locating the stored data quickly. When bit-patterned media is used for even higher recording densities, the dot size will be reduced to less than 10nanometer. Transition jitter gets eliminated in BPM since the bits are isolated from each other. BPM enhances density of hard disk drive platter as grains sit on Nano-lithographically created islands, and grains are made smaller such that it is equivalent to each bit. This is achieved by placing a single magnetic grain onto every data island of a patterned medium and thus making the entire drive platter denser. BPM is highly used for PC shipments in market. High areal density has resulted in the growing popularity of the BPM devices. Bit Patterned Media (BPM) for magnetic recording provides thermally stable data recording and avoids challenges connected with extending conventional media technology. Instead of recording a bit on joint random grains, BPM comprises of ordered array of patterned isolated magnetic islands created lithographically which stores single bit. The media is composed of exchange-coupled magnetic grains, the effective volume of a patterned bit is attributed to the volume of the bit as opposed to the volume of a single grain within a bit. Consequently, the bit becomes resilient to thermal fluctuations and the read back signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) also increases.

Patterned recording medium is used as a solution to the problem of ultra-high-density recording on continuous media. It offers several features such as highly stable recorded data on the magnetic island and the isolation of the bits allowing for a clearer signal. In BPM, data is stored in a uniform array where magnetic islands hold single bit. There is absence of magnetic material among the islands enabling a clearer electronic signal environment. Along with that, BPM requires less manufacturing time compared to existing technologies as there is no need to write servo signal data as the servo pattern is fabricated all together in the fabrication process of bit pattern media. All these factors are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period. Bit pattern media is anticipated to be combined with heat assisted magnetic recording (HAMR) which is likely to be called heated-dot magnetic recording (HDMR) to further enhance areal densities in the near future.

The inflexible requirement of high-resolution lithography, However, patterned media in terms of exceptional performance and optimized cost are anticipated to drive the market.

Market for bit-patterned media (BPM) can be segmented on the basis of geographical regions and patterned media fabrication. On the basis of geography, market is segmented into North America, South America, Middle East & Africa, Europe and Asia Pacific. On the basis of patterned media fabrication, market is segmented into Ion beam lithography and directed self-assembly of block copolymer films.

Key players in the bit-patterned (BPM) media are Intevac Inc., Seagate, Toshiba Corporation., and Hitachi Global Storage Technologies (HGST).

