Cellular Confinement Systems Market will Register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of Revenue by 2023
the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Cellular Confinement Systems market for 2018-2023.
Cellular confinement systems are also known in the industry as geocells. These systems are widely used for the protection of soil erosion, slop protection and channel protection owing to its honeycomb structure. Globally, the cellular confinement systems are widely used in the construction industry.
Over the next five years, Cellular Confinement Systems will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue by 2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cellular Confinement Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Polymer Group Inc
Geocell Systems Inc
Strata Systems Inc
Presto Geosystems
TMP Geosynthetics
ABG Geosynthetics
Huifeng Geosynthetics
SABK International
Tensar International Ltd
Admir Technologies
Armtec infrastructure Inc
To calculate the market size, we considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
Polypropylene
Polyester
Other materials
Segmentation by application:
Earth reinforcement applications
Construction
Slope protection
Railways and roadways
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cellular Confinement Systems consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Cellular Confinement Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cellular Confinement Systems manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cellular Confinement Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Cellular Confinement Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.