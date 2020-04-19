Clinical Chairs Market – Key Growth Factors and Forecast 2028

Clinical chairs are specifically designed to ensure safety, health, and comfort to the patient and assist the staff during any medical examination or treatment. These clinical chairs are designed specifically to the medical needs of the patient and provide better access of patients to the doctors. Clinical chairs can be manually operated or are powered by batteries. Clinical chairs are extensively being used for mobility purposes. As per to the 2013 data provided by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 53 million people in the U.S. suffered from some kind of disability. The major cause of disability noted by the CDC, in 2015, was mobility disability, which resulted around 1 in 8 adults among all disabled cases. Clinical chairs assist people with mobility issues and are tremendously used for various other medical procedures, such as dental, ENT, Gynaecology, Nephrology, etc. Clinical chairs are one of the most important aspects of all the medical furniture available for any medical treatment or examination.

Clinical Chairs Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Increasing incidence of lifestyle-related diseases, like obesity, cardiovascular diseases, paralysis, spinal injuries etc. and rise in geriatric population requiring mobility assistance are two major factors driving the clinical chairs market. Growing healthcare outlays, globally, and innovations of new and improved clinical chairs for better and more efficient treatment or examination of the patient are also expected to boost the demand for clinical chairs, leading to the market growth for clinical chairs during the forecast period. These clinical chairs provide flexibility and ease to the patients. Increasing awareness about the comfort of clinical chairs and increasing healthcare expenditure might also trigger market growth for clinical chairs market over the forecast period. However, lack of trained medical professionals for operating advanced clinical chairs and high costs associated with certain clinical chairs might obstruct the market growth for clinical chairs over the forecast period.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8904



Clinical Chairs Market: Segmentation

Tentatively, Clinical Chairs Market has been segmented on the basis of application, product type, modality, end users and geography.

On the basis of product type, Clinical Chairs Market can be segmented as:

Examination Chairs

Birthing Chairs

Blood Drawing Chairs

Cardiac Chairs

Dialysis Chairs

Mammography Chairs

Treatment Chairs

ENT Chairs

Ophthalmic Chairs

Dental Chairs

Others

Rehabilitation Chairs

Pediatric Chairs

Geriatric Chairs

Bariatric Chairs

On the basis of modality, Clinical Chairs Market can be segmented as:

Manual Clinical Chairs

Semi-Automated Clinical Chairs

Fully-Automated Clinical Chairs

On the basis of end users, Clinical Chairs Market can be segmented as:

Acute Care Centers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dental Clinics

Laboratories

Rehabilitation Centers

On the basis of geography, Clinical Chairs Market can be segmented as:

North- America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Clinical Chairs Market: Overview

Global Clinical Chairs market has undergone tremendous growth due to growing demand for rehabilitation, emergency, and mobility. Clinical Chairs are being extensively used for acute care, primary care, community hospital care, dental care, and rehabilitation purposes. As per the report published by the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2014, people aged 65 and above were around 46.2 million in number and are expected to reach upto 98 million by the end of 2060. By these estimations, the geriatric population is projected to reach to 1.6 billion globally. Increase in geriatric population is expected to increase the patient base and thus, further boosting the demand for clinical chairs.

Clinical Chairs Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geography wise, Clinical Chairs market is divided into eight regions viz. North-America, Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan, China, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North America’s Clinical Chairs market is expanding because of the high rate of adoption rate and installations and it is projected to remain dominant during the forecast period due to an increase in healthcare expenditure. Europe’s market for clinical chairs is also expected to grow during the forecast period, owing it to good product penetration and the high number of healthcare settings in the region. The Middle East & Africa Clinical Chairs market is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate due to poor healthcare infrastructure and lack of trained professionals in the region.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8904

Clinical Chairs Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the Global Clinical Chairs market identified across the value chain include: ArjoHuntleigh, Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom, Inc., Graham Field Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Columbia Medical, HARD Manufacturing Co., Inc., Dentsply Sirona, Fresenius medical care, Danaher, Midmark Corp., and PLANMECA OY.