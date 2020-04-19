Cloud Server Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

The study provides a detailed view of the cloud server market, by segmenting it based on by computing model, by end-users and regional demand. Increasing use of cloud-based storage by most of the business enterprises, makes the market popular these days. Moreover, many government agencies present across the globe have built data centers for their conveyance. Growing adoption of big data analytics, cloud-based services and Internet of Things (IoT) in several government sectors, is one of the major factor fueling the growth of this market. Moving forward, various advantages of cloud server therefore creates a huge demand of this market during the forecast period of 2017-2025.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by computing model, and end-users in all regions.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global cloud server market across five broad geographic regions are included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the cloud server market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the cloud server market.

The report provides the size of the cloud server market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global cloud server market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The cloud server market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the cloud server market, split into regions. Based on computing model and end-users, the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for cloud server. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of cloud server several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard and few others likely to be named.

The global cloud server market has been segmented into:

Global Cloud Server Market: By Computing Model

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Global Cloud Server Market: By Type

• Logical Cloud Server

• Physical Cloud Server

Global Cloud Server Market: By End-Users

• Retail

• Telecommunication & IT

• BFSI

• Transportation & Logistics

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Cloud Server Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some points from table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF CLOUD SERVER MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL CLOUD SERVER MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL CLOUD SERVER MARKET REVENUE, 2017 – 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL CLOUD SERVER MARKET, BY COMPUTING MODEL

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 PRIVATE CLOUD

5.3 PUBLIC CLOUD

5.4 HYBRID CLOUD

6 GLOBAL CLOUD SERVER MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 LOGICAL CLOUD SERVER

6.3 PHYSICAL CLOUD SERVER

7 GLOBAL CLOUD SERVER MARKET, BY END-USERS

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 RETAIL

7.3 TELECOMMUNICATION & IT

7.4 BFSI

7.5 TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS

7.6 HEALTHCARE

7.7 OTHERS

8 GLOBAL CLOUD SERVER MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1 NORTH AMERICA

8.1.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.1.2 RESTRAINS

8.1.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.1.2 U.S.

8.1.3 CANADA

8.1.4 MEXICO

8.2 EUROPE

8.2.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.2.1.1 DRIVERS

8.2.1.2 RESTRAINS

8.2.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.2.2 U.K.

8.2.3 FRANCE

8.2.4 GERMANY

8.2.5 ITALY

8.2.6 SPAIN

8.2.7 REST OF EUROPE

8.3 ASIA PACIFIC

8.3.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.3.1.1 DRIVERS

8.3.1.2 RESTRAINS

8.3.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.3.2 INDIA

8.3.3 CHINA

8.3.4 JAPAN

8.3.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

8.4 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

8.4.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.4.1.1 DRIVERS

8.4.1.2 RESTRAINS

8.4.1.3 OPPORTUNITY

8.4.2 SOUTH AFRICA

8.4.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Continued…….

