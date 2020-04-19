Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) Market Innovative Technology Growth, Strategies and Trend 2019-2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Cloud Workload Protection Platform (CWPP) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.

Cloud workload is increasing rapidly due to emergence of big data and increased adoption of cloud. With the quick emergence of virtual machines and containers, workloads tend to be allocated to a specific application or service.

The CWPP market is agent based and is well-defined by workload-driven security and protection solutions. This leads to adoption of a core workload protection strategy helping in reducing the attacks and preventing the execution of unknown code using application control along with memory protection techniques. The rapid adoption of private and public cloud computing models are modifying the security requirements for protecting private and public server workloads. Enterprises need to secure the cloud-based workloads, using a protection approach that is different from end-user application. In a modern hybrid data center, providers address the requirements of workload protection architecture that reach physical, virtual machines (VMs) and numerous public cloud environments. In recent hybrid data centers, servers using private and public cloud computing model require a protection strategy different from application devices. Cloud workload protection platforms provide the security and strategy controls required without affecting the speed and agility of the self-service cloud. Many vendors offer CWPP solutions that vary widely in their capabilities as every cloud workload does not require similar levels of protection. Some cloud workload have less confidential data and require controls rarely while others hosting extremely sensitive data are likely to use more controls. Whereas, workload within the host may require less protection from due to presence of network-based controls, such as intrusion protection systems (IPSs) and firewalls. Cloud workload protection platform enables encryption of both persistent data and data in motion for data assurance.

Hybrid cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) provides a reliable way to information security managers helping in managing policies and monitoring issues such as threats and intrusions. The platform supports a wide variety of security and operations tasks, from breach detection, protection against ransomware. Capacity of platform for cloud workload protection depends on availability, scalability, performance and price. Cloud workloads security requirements are different than application user which can be differentiated on the basis of cloud deployment model adopted such as public, private and hybrid. Cloud workload protection platforms help in automating security for public cloud workloads by delivering calculated usage billing, enhanced workload visibility and flexible protection to ensure safe cloud workload adoption.

CWPP enhances runtime performance and provides capabilities to manage console in the cloud to securely bootstrap. Such platforms automate the provisioning and management of workloads, application resources and infrastructure while inseparably connecting policy and enforcement providing a reliable infrastructure. CWPP has provisions to inform security operators of changing attack patterns and trends and feed those changes directly into its protection solution to avoid further attacks is likely to enhance the demand for CWPP solutions. These factors are expected to drive the market during forecast period.

Cloud workload protection platform solutions built by many vendors doesn’t address the recent public/private and hybrid cloud workload. There is limited awareness among small organizations about the cloud workload protection platforms. These factors are expected to restrain the market during the forecast. Though, growing demand for protected data and automated functionalities will drive the market during the forecast period.

Market for cloud workload protection platform can be segmented on the basis of geographical regions and type. On the basis of geography, market is segmented into North America, South America, Middle East & Africa, Europe and Asia Pacific. On the basis of type, market is segmented into public, private and hybrid cloud.

Key player in cloud workload protection platform market are Symantec Corporation, Bracket Computing, Carbon Black, CloudAware, CloudPassage, Aqua Security, Cloud Raxak, GuardiCore, HyTrust, Illumio, Kaspersky Lab, Layered Insight, McAfee, Microsoft, Qingteng, Sophos, Symantec, Threat Stack, Trend Micro, Tripwire, Twistlock, vArmour, Dome9 Security and WS Inspector. With the enhancing cloud adoption, these CWPP providers are working on providing better protection solutions to the users.

