Cmount Quantum Cascade Laser Market: Asia Pacific Is Expected To Witness Highest Cagr

C-mounted quantum cascade laser is mainly available for the low to mid range power laser material’s having Au-plated copper layer. CS mounting is primarily dedicated for the high (0.5W) to ultra high range; ranging from (1W and more) power laser. Lab Module’s are a non-hermetic Aluminium heat sink package which contains TEC, moisture and temperature sensor, collimating optics and the integrated connector. This is assembled in nitrogen eliminated atmosphere. Quantum cascade layer chips are bonded either onto a CS-mount or C-mount which can be easily installed into the lab module; having a beam diameter of 3 to 7 mm.

For purpose of in depth analysis, the C-mount quantum cascade laser market has been segmented on the basis of package types, end user and by geography. Based on the package type, the C-mount quantum cascade laser market has been segmented into two types they are like One tab C mount quantam cascade laser and Two tab C-mount quantum cascade laser. Various end users of QCL include the medical equipment industry, telecom, defense and aerospace industry and industrial segment. Moreover, this report also provide cross functional analysis of all the above mentioned segment across different regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Increasing demand of the bandgap engineering which defines high quality laser properties like biased voltage, high output power, and high wavelength to a certain degree which is truly unprecedented among the semiconductor devices is one of the major drivers for the growth of the C-mount quantum cascade laser market. The ability to use the direct electronic transition for the purpose of light generation gives quantam cascade layer great advantage over the other laser types in the mid IR region of the electromagnetic spectrum. Therefore, the growing need of the spectroscopic analysis in the mid IR region between (4 – 12 μm) is the main factor anticipated to catalyze the growing demand of C-mount quantum cascade laser during the forecasted period from 2017 to 2025. In addition, application in medical, environmental and security industry requires high brightness, high power beams, tunable and narrowband wavelength’s. In turn this is also projected to affect the market of C-mount quantum cascade laser in a positive manner during the forecasted period.

Inspite of many driving factors, the C-mount quantum cascade laser market is expected to show a shrink and fluctuation in growth rate because of the technical issues that this types of laser is facing before making this system commercially available on a large scale. Absence of QCL in the free space communications in the telecom industry is also one of the restraining factors for the global C-mount quantum cascade laser market. The growing demand for the infrared countermeasure in the defense industry is going to create significant opportunity for C-mount quantum cascade laser in coming years. Apart from that the growth of usage of high power application in industrial sector is also acting as an opportunity factor for the C-mount quantum cascade laser market in the forecasted period from 2017-2025.

By type of products, the Two tab C-mount quantum cascade laser held the largest market share because of its low cost and high output power. Two tab C-mount quantum cascade laser is projected to achieve exponential growth during the forecast period. Spectroscopic analysis in the mid IR region is the key factor of growth for this type of laser.

Geographically, the global C-mount quantum cascade laser market is mainly driven by North America region. Higher technological adoption of the C-mount quantum cascade laser in medical, defense and in industrial sector is driving the market of North America region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period owing to the presence of industrially developing economies like China and India.

Some of the leading players operating in the C-mount quantum cascade Laser market includes Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan), Alpes Lasers (Switzerland), AdTech Optics ( The U.S.), Thorlabs, Inc. (The U.S.), mirSense (France), Pranalytica Inc. (The U.S.), Block Engineering, Incorporated (The U.S.) ,Wavelength Electronics, Incorporated (The U.S.) among others.