Cold Chain Market Competitive Analysis By 2024 : AmeriCold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics , Burris Logistics, VersaCold Logistics Services, JWD

The global cold chain market is expanding to significant growth potential over the next five years

The worldwide cold chain market size is estimated at $ XXX million in 2018 and is expected to grow at an average annual rate of +10 % from 2019 to 2024. Forecast period due to expansion of supply of refrigerated equipment around the world and automation of refrigerated warehouses. Demand for cold chain solutions is increasing as the number of retail stores in emerging economies grows. Growth in this market may be due to increased international trade in perishable food, technological advances in refrigeration and transport, government support for infrastructure development in the cold chain industry, and increased consumer demand for perishable food. The expansion of food retail chains by multinational corporations will also promote international trade and influence the growth of the cold chain market

A Sample of this Report is Available upon Request @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-cold-chain-market-458117

Cold Chain Market Major Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Cold Chain Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

AmeriCold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Lineage Logistics, OOCL Logistics , Burris Logistics, VersaCold Logistics Services, JWD Group, Swire Group, Preferred Freezer Services, Swift Transportation, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, XPO Logistics, CWT Limited, Kloosterboer, NewCold Coöperatief U.A., DHL, SCG Logistics, X2 Group, AIT, Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata, Best Cold Chain Co., A.B. Oxford Cold Storage, Interstate Cold Storage, Assa Abloy, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Chase Doors

Asia Pacific will be the largest market for refrigeration during the forecast period

Two main types of cold chain infrastructure are refrigerated shipping and refrigerated storage. The refrigerated storage market is rated by the Asia Pacific region as dominant. Refrigerated storage capacity is increasing in the Asia-Pacific region to reduce the waste of perishable food. In North America and Europe, the refrigerated shipping industry is booming due to technological advances in refrigerated trucks, vans, trailers and marine refrigerated containers.

To calculate the market size, Research for Markets considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

Refrigerated Storage

Cold Chain Logistics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

This report focuses on the Cold Chain in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Want Full Report? Inquire Here: @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/global-cold-chain-market-458117

Cold Chain Market: Major Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Competitions by Players

3 Competitions by Types

4 Competitions by Applications

5 Production Market Analyses by Regions

6 Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Market Forecast (2019-2024)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

Buy Now @: https://www.researchformarkets.com/buy-now/global-cold-chain-market-458117/one

Features mentioned in the report

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Major players and brands Drivers and restrains of the market Industry Chain Suppliers of Cold Chain market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. The various opportunities in the market.

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]