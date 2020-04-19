Data Resiliency Industry Outlook to 2023 – Acronis, Asigra CA Technologies, Carbonite, Centurylink, Commvault, IBM, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Netapp, Quest Software, Unitrends, Veeam

Mar 2019, New York, USA(News)- Global Data Resiliency Market valued approximately USD 8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Major factors driving the growth of the global data resiliency market are growing data generation from several sources, and rising data privacy concerns and the requirement to ensure data security. However, availability of open source alternatives is the key factor restraining the market growth.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Major Market Players

Acronis, Asigra CA Technologies, Carbonite, Centurylink, Commvault, IBM, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Netapp, Quest Software, Unitrends, Veeam. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

By Component:

? Solutions

? Services

By Deployment:

? Cloud

? On-Premises

By Organization Size:

? Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

? Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

? BFSI

? IT & Telecommunication

? Government

? Public Sector

? Retail & Consumer Goods

? Manufacturing

? Healthcare

? Media & Entertainment

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Data Resiliency consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Data Resiliency market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Data Resiliency manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Data Resiliency with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Data Resiliency sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

