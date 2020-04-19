Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market 2018 Global Size, Industry Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Future Plans and Opportunity Assessment by Forecast 2023

In this report, the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes market for 2018-2023.

Dental bone graft substitute is a kind of bone substitute used in a dental surgical procedure which replaces missing bone in order to repair bone fracture. This report covers the market analysis for various materials dental bone graft substitute.

Regionally, the markets in Europe and North America jointly contribute for over 79.58% of total revenue produced in the overall dental bone graft substitutes market. However, on account of immense rise in dental tourism, the markets in Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World are projected as the most attractive regional markets for dental bone graft substitutes over the forecast period.

The increase in per capita healthcare expenditure has improved the affordability of patients for dental services. Coupled with the rising scope of dental tourism in emerging economies, this factor is likely to propel the global market. Global increase in geriatric population, resulting in raised adoption of various dental procedures owing to their susceptibility to dental disorders, is also adding considerably to the market’s expansion. The ever-increasing patient base and rising disposable incomes in emerging economies are estimated to create opportunities for the participants operating in this market.

Over the next five years, Dental Bone Graft Substitutes will register a 10.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1080 million by 2023, from US$ 600 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dental Bone Graft Substitutes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Geistlich

Zimmer

DePuy Synthes

Biomet

Straumann

Medtronic

DENTSPLY

Botiss

AAP Implantate

Biomatlante

Maxigen Biotech

Exactech

To calculate the market size, we considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Natural (Xenograft)

Synthetic

Composites

Others

Segmentation by application:

Hospital

Dental Clinic

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Dental Bone Graft Substitutes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dental Bone Graft Substitutes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dental Bone Graft Substitutes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dental Bone Graft Substitutes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.