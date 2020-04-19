Diet Water Market Precise Analysis On Business Overview, Packaging And Distribution Channel Development 2018-2025

Regular water contains zero grams of fat and zero calories. However, diet water can help obese people reduce the fat content present in their body, as it contains specialized peptide bonds that after consumption enters the bloodstream and burns the fat cells.

The major factors that drive the market growth are rise in the number of obese population globally and increase in health consciousness. Surge in demand for products that helps reduce fats in obese people to prevent chronic diseases further boosts the market growth. In addition, increase in middle class population, rise in disposable income, attractive packaging of diet water, and increase in marketing activities to promote the product sales are expected to supplement the demand for diet water. However, high cost of diet water hampers the market growth. Untapped market in emerging economies such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil is anticipated to open new opportunities for the market players.

The global diet water market is segmented on the basis of packaging, distribution channels, and geography. Based on packaging, the market is classified into polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, glass bottles, and others. By distribution channel, it is categorized into convenience stores, drug stores, grocery stores, super/hypermarket, and others. The report analyzes the market trends in different geographies, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Diet Water Market Key Segmentation:

By Packaging

PET Bottles

Glass Bottles

Others

By Distribution Channels

Convenience Stores

Drug Stores

Grocery Stores

Super/Hypermarket

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

The Major Players Profiled In This Study Include:

The Coca Cola Company

Groupe Danone

Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC

Nestle Waters

Sapporo

Skinny Water

PepsiCo Inc.

Propel Water

Diet Aqua

