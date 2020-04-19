Distarch Phosphate Market with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2017 – 2027

Distarch phosphate is produced by integrating orthophosphate acid substituents with distarch. It is one of the segments of modified resistance starch utilized to stabilize the consistency of the food products such as pie fillings, frozen gravies, sauces, and soups when they are thawed or frozen. Distarch phosphate with the salts of sodium triphosphate, potassium phosphate, or sodium phosphate or phosphorous acid. It is also used as a dietary fiber in a range of low moisture food products made with white flour and pretzels such as bread products, tortillas, ready-to-eat breakfast cereals, pizza dough, bread, pasta, crackers, muffins, cakes, and biscuits. North America distarch phosphate market accounts for relatively high revenue share, followed by Western Europe distarch phosphate market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a relatively high growth rate over the forecast period, owing to the increasing consumption of food products in the region.

Global Distarch Phosphate Market: Dynamics

The important factor driving the global distarch phosphate market include growing industry such as food and pharmaceutical across the globe. Additionally, macroeconomic factors making a positive impact on the global distarch phosphate market include increasing employment rate, changing consumer lifestyle, increasing per capita income as well as population, and growing domestic income. However, adverse effect of distarch phosphate after a long term use such as kidney abnormality results in restraining the global distarch phosphate market. The significant trending factor for global distarch phosphate market includes merger and acquisition with end-use industry such as food and pharmaceuticals. The company manufacturing distarch phosphate products has a substantial opportunity in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to rapidly growing additive market over the forecast period.

Global Distarch Phosphate Market: Segmentation

The global distarch phosphate market is segmented by end-use industry, application, and by region. By end-use, the global distarch phosphate market is classified as the food and the pharmaceutical industry. Among the aforementioned segments, the food industry segment accounts for relatively high revenue share in the global distarch phosphate market over the forecast period, owing to strong demand for confectioneries and bakery products followed by pharmaceutical industry.

Based on the end-use Industry, the global distarch phosphate market is segmented into:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Other Industries

Based on the application, the global distarch phosphate market is segmented into:

Freeze-Thaw-Stable Thickener

Dietary Fibre

Other Excipient

Global Distarch Phosphate Market: Regional Overview

By geographies, the global distarch phosphate market is segmented into seven regions – North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific except Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Among the regions, North America dominates the global distarch phosphate market in terms of value, owing to a significant revenue share of the region in the food additive market. Western Europe is followed by North America in the global distarch phosphate market, attributed to high demand for confectioneries and bakery products in the region. The APEJ is expected to account for relatively high volume share in the global distarch phosphate market, owing to rapidly growing food and pharmaceutical industry over the forecast period. Eastern Europe and Japan also accounts for a relatively low-value share in the global distarch phosphate market. Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to have a moderate opportunity for the distarch phosphate market, owing to the moderately growing economy and industries across the regions. Overall, the outlook for the global distarch phosphate market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Global Distarch Phosphate Market: Key Players

Some of the distarch phosphate market prominent players include Ingredion Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., KMC, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Penford Corp., Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co Ltd., China Essence Group Ltd., Tate and Lyle Plc., Avebe U.A., Ulrick and Short Ltd., and Universal Starch Chem Allied.

