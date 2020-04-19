Electric hoist Market- Popular Trends & Technological Advancements to Watch Out for Near Future 2024

Electric Hoist is a mechanical device with electricity power-sources for lifting material, typically consisting of a rope or chain around a drum or wheel lift, and a hook for attaching payload. The basic electric hoist has two important characteristics to define it: Lifting medium and power type.

China and USA are the o dominant producer regions of electric hoist; the production of electric hoist respectively is 423 K Units and 458 K Units in 2015, according about 24.86% and 26.92% of the total amount. China and USA are also the biggest consumer of electric hoist, with the consumption market share of about 19.61% and 27.78% in 2015. Europe is the second largest production area, with the market share of 20.58% in 2015. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should further improve.

Leading players in hoist industry are Columbus McKinnon, Kito, Terex, Konecranes. Kito is the largest manufacturer, occupies about 18.53% share of the market. Li An Machinery is the leader player in China, with the market share of about 1.51% in 2015.

By application, Construction Sites accounted for the largest market with about 28.33% of the global volume for electric hoist in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period. With over 23.39% share in the global electric hoist market, the Marinas & Shipyards was the second largest application market for global electric hoist in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a slightly low CAGR of 4.12%, in terms of volume, during the forecast period.

The electric price of hoist is lower year by year from 1274 USD/Unit in 2011 to 1189 USD/Unit in 2015. The product profit margin is about 29.72% in 2015, and it also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

According to this study, over the next five years the Electric hoist market will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1990 million by 2024, from US$ 1630 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Electric hoist business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Electric hoist market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Electric hoist value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Electric Chain Hoist

Electric Wire Hoist

Other Electric Hoist

Segmentation by application:

Factories

Construction Sites

Marinas & Shipyards

Mining & Excavating Operation

Warehouse

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Kito

Terex

Hitachi Industrial

Columbus McKinnon

Konecranes

Street Crane

Ingersoll Rand

ABUS

Imer International

TOYO

Gorbel

DAESAN

Milwaukee Tool

VERLINDE

LIFTKET

Li An Machinery

DL Heavy Industry

Nanyang Kairui

Jiangsu Jiali

Niukelun

Chi Zong Machine

TBM

Chongqing Shanyan

Cheng Day

Shanghai Yiying

Beijing Lingying

Shanghai Shuangdiao

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Electric hoist consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Electric hoist market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Electric hoist manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electric hoist with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electric hoist submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

