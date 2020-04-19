Electronic Circuit Board Level Underfill Material Market With Strategic Trends Growth, Demand & Future Potential Of Industry With Deep Insight of Forecast Years 2027

Owing to increasing number and use of electronics products, the demand for board level underfill material is expected to increase in the coming years

The development of underfill technology is driven by the advances of the flip-chip technology and are generally epoxies that are loaded with a filler such as silica. Underfill materials offer stress relieving to solder joints, extend thermal aging and lifetime of device. Underfill technology is used to distribute and redistribute the thermo-mechanical stress created by the Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE) mismatch between the silicon chip and organic substrate. These underfill are made from different materials such as epoxy, silica, alumina, urethane and many others.

Future Market Insights has covered a detailed analysis on the electronic circuit board level underfill material market. This analysis includes segment wise intelligence, regional intelligence, competitive intelligence as well as weightage on trends, opportunities, drivers and restraints that have influence on the growth of the global market for electronic circuit board level underfill material. According to the acumen gleaned by Future Market Insights, the global electronic circuit board level underfill material is anticipated to grow at a high rate during the assessment period. During the 2012-2016 timeline, the global electronic circuit board level underfill material market reflected a comparatively slow growth rate, but it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% throughout the 2017-2027 timeline. In 2017, it is valued at around US$ 255 Mn and is estimated to reach a value of more than US$ 440 Mn by the end of the year of assessment. The main aspects contributing to the growth of the global electronic circuit board level underfill material market include increasing demand for smartphones, growth in consumer electronics sector, growing investments in electronics sector and increasing focus on electronics miniaturization.

Underfill segment to maintain status quo throughout the period of assessment

The underfill segment in the product type category is anticipated to grow at a significant pace in the coming years. This segment reflected a higher market share since past years and dominated the global market during the 2012-2016 timeline. It is likely to continue with this trend in the coming years and maintain its status quo. In 2017, this segment reflected a value of around US$ 147 Mn thus leading the global market. By the end of the year of assessment, this segment is poised to slate a value of more than US$ 260 Mn. The underfill segment is projected to grow at a high value CAGR throughout the forecast period as it is a preferred technology and has a high demand in the flip chips board type. This is the most lucrative segment from both revenue share ad growth perspectives.

Edge bonds to significantly contribute to the growth of the underfill segment

Underfill segment is further categorized into edge bonds and capillary fills sub segments. Of these, the edge bonds sub segment is expected to largely contribute to the market share of the parent segment. This sub segment is estimated to reach valuation of about US$ 165 Mn growing at a high value CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Edge bonds technology is expected to be growing at this high CAGR owing to their low cost, fast processing and better rework ability. Edge/Corner bonding improves the mechanical reliability performance of the board. The capillary fills sub segment is projected to grow at a relatively slow value CAGR of 4.4% during the said period.

