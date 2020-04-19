Fast Food Wrapping Market Global Industry Analysis 2025

With the growth of the fast food Industry the fast food packaging material has also witnessed rising demand. The fast food industry has been innovating in the presentation as well as packaging of the food. The rise in the food delivery business has also helped the rapid growth in the demand of the wrapping materials. The wrapping material used are in the various forms and uses materials such as paper an paperboards, plastic films, molded plasticwares etc depending on the suitability of the food to be packaged. Functional properties such as low diffusion of the packaging material in the food, ability to keep food fresh for a long period of time, easy disposability, use of virgin material or food grade material, us of nontoxic materials and biodegradability are the things that the fast food industry is looking for as for them brand is very important.

It is extensively used for fast food packaging at quick service restaurants, full-service restaurants, cafes, and other institutions. Paper-based wrapping papers utilize raw materials such as kraft paper and specialty papers such as greaseproof papers, wax-coated papers, and foil papers. These papers are available in a variety of thicknesses ranging from less than 8 microns to more than 20 microns. Primary end uses for fast food wrapping paper are sandwiches, burgers, pizzas, chicken, and other snack foods.

As the busy lifestyle put constrain on cooking the fast food sector has grown prominence. Developing countries such as India and China are being invaded by global fast food chains and there number of outlets are increasing. And since they maintain global standards for their food packaging, these companies source the material from certified and standard packaging material manufacturers and which is driving the market.

The biggest factor that can impede the growth of the market is the government regulations over the use of packaging material and thus the wrapping material manufacturers has to continuously innovate to remain in compliance with the govt norms. Again the growth opportunities are in the APAC countries and also in terms of new technology development. Investment R&D is the key and commercialization of the patented packaging technology will give the manufactures competitive edge over the others.

Some of the global fast food or quick service chain restaurants are the largest consumer of these materials and some of them are Subway, McDonald’s, Starbucks, KFC, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin’ Donuts, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Wendy’s, Orange Julius, etc.

The paper-based fast food wrapping paper segment dominates the global market and is due to the biodegradable nature and vast uses in the packing of pizzas and burgers. North America and EU stands ahead of other regions due to different eating behavior as burgers and eating in fast food chains became a daily routine which is not the case with Asian countries.

Some of the key players in the global fast food wrapping paper market include Berry Global, Inc., Delfort Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Twin Rivers Paper Company, Hindalco Industries Limited, Huhtamaki Oyj, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Limited, Amcor Limited, Mondi Group, Reynolds Group Holding Limited, Thong Guan Industries Berhad, The Clorox Company, United Company RUSAL Plc, Hulamin Limited, Anchor Packaging Inc., Harwal Group, Oji Holdings Corporation, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Nordic Paper AS , Advanced Coated Products Ltd. (The Food Wrap Co.), Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. , KRPA Holding CZ, a.s., BPM, Inc., Seaman Paper Company, and Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc.

