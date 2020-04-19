Fitness Trackers Market – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

The global fitness trackers market size was valued at $17,907 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $62,128 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period.

Fitness trackers are devices used to track and monitor fitness-related data such as calorie consumption, distance covered, heartbeat rate, sleep duration, sweat rate, and body temperature. These devices are wirelessly synced with a smartphone or a computer. They are incorporated with software and sensors to enhance the connectivity to share and exchange data. They are widely used in sports and fitness centers to monitor fitness and health-related parameters.

Request Sample At: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2539803

The global fitness trackers market is currently growing at a significant rate, owing to increase in use of fitness trackers among the young population. In addition, upsurge in disposable income and increase in expenditure on wearable technology propel the growth of the fitness trackers market. Moreover, advancements in technology, increase in health consciousness among consumers, and rise in demand for fitness trackers from fitness centers are some key factors driving the overall market growth. However, high costs of these devices, data theft risk, and rise in competition from local players hamper the fitness trackers market growth.

The report segments the global fitness trackers industry on the basis of device type, display type, sales channel, compatibility, and geography. Based on device type, the market is categorized into fitness bands, smartwatches, and others. By display type, it is classified into monochrome display and colored display. In terms of sales channel, it is divided into online and offline. Depending on compatibility, it is classified into iOS, android, windows, tizen, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Enquire About [email protected] https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2539803

Major players of the fitness trackers industry have adopted product development as their key developmental strategy to strengthen their foothold in the fitness trackers market. The key players profiled in the report include Fitbit Inc., Samsung, Xiaomi Inc., Jawbone, Nike, Adidas, Misfit Wearables Inc., Shenzhen Motto Electronics Co. Ltd., Google LLP, and Apple. Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global fitness trackers market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that assists in evaluating the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help you find the exact report you may be looking for. We are instrumental in providing quantitative and qualitative insights on your area of interest by bringing reports from various publishers at one place to save your time and money. A lot of organizations across the world are gaining profits and great benefits from information gained through reports sourced by us.