FMI Releases New Report on the Airborne Surveillance Market 2018-2028

Market Overview

The continuously increasing number of terrorist organizations is giving rise to defense security systems across the world. In India, for security purposes, the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) initiated a project named Airborne Surveillance Platform (ASP) to develop an airborne early warning system. This airborne early warning system is designed to detect threats from aircraft, ships, or any other vehicles at long ranges across the border. Airborne surveillance can give a bird’s-eye view, which is possible from aircraft, and provides quicker footage, a more extended line of sight, and a more extensive area of an observation than on the ground, though usually with less resolution. Nowadays, airborne surveillance can be done by manned aircraft, hot-air balloons, lower orbit satellites, helicopter-based surveillance systems, and unmanned drones.

The design of airborne surveillance systems consists of an antenna and rotodome, airborne data processor, and integrated navigation system. For airborne surveillance, a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and night camera are used to provide situational awareness. Airborne surveillance can capture data and images in any environment, and can also offer live videos of any particular area. The market for airborne surveillance is increasing, as many influential countries are looking forward to becoming secured from enemies.

On the other hand, humans can control manned airborne surveillance, but unmanned airborne surveillance is uncontrollable when any computer malfunction occurs. Drone warfare can cause collateral damages on civilian lives and property. Airborne surveillance devices are costly to produce and manufacture. Battery or energy limitation is another challenge in airborne surveillance. The capacity of drones to support cameras and motors is not sufficient. However, commercial drones can typically fly continuously for only around 25 minutes, which increases costs. Companies are manufacturing hydrogen fuel cells, which are lighter and more efficient than electric and lithium batteries. Nowadays, many countries are adopting airborne surveillance to provide aerial overview, security guard tours, thermal imaging, short- and long-range tracking, and crowd control, most importantly for defense purposes. The commercial drone market is rapidly growing in several industries such as transport, infrastructure, agriculture, telecom, security, media & entertainment, insurance, and mining.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7326

Several developments are waving up unceasingly in the airborne surveillance industry, with reference to cyber-security and imaging, along with the proliferating growth rate of the market has drawn Future Market Insights’ interest in studying and analyzing the market, so that we can offer our clients with a solution which is a blend of quantitative and qualitative analysis of the airborne surveillance market, along with recent developments and innovations.

Product and Technology Innovation

The airborne surveillance system market, at the moment, is experiencing noteworthy developments, driven by various vendors in the air, land, and naval industries. Vendors such as Saab, along with BAE Systems, are currently working on developing drones and radar technologies, wherein Saab is providing its GlobalEye AEW&C solution. The companies are focusing on developing and manufacturing innovative products and radar technologies to enhance airborne, maritime and land surveillance. With multiple technologies being developed continuously, their integration and application with any system from any manufacturer has become very cumbersome.

GlobalEye AEW&C provides air, maritime, and ground surveillance to produce maximum operational performance in terms of detection capabilities and mission continuity. With extended range and enhanced performance, GlobalEye AEW&C is perfectly positioned to provide the most demanding operational requirements. GlobalEye AWE&C has the ability to detect and focus on low-observable air targets in heavy clutter and jamming conditions, and can also detect maritime targets, including small jet-skis. GlobalEye AEW&C also detects moving objects through long-range wide areas and provides radar images. GlobalEye AEW&C can fly up to an altitude of 6,500 ft with 11 hours of endurance. It consists of a self-protection system, voice communication, satcom, EO/IR sensor, datalinks, and AIS.

BAE Systems offers radar technologies to provide better and enhanced video surveillance systems. BAE systems offer a product named Sampson, which provides situational awareness and targeting solutions. The radar Samson is used by air defense systems to combine the role of surveillance and tracking. Sampson provides search and precision tracking of multiple targets with weapon control systems. Sampson offers various features, such as stealth target detection, ECM immunity, and variable data rate for threat tracking. In operational capabilities, Sampson supports both, point and area defense against future air threats in heavy jamming. The system is reconcilable with active and semi-active homing missile systems, which makes operational availability high. However, multiple parallel paths are used in the design to maintain several sub-systems when the operation fails. To maintain servicing of the system, there are no high voltage or high power microwave parts used. The operating costs of Sampson are economical, since highly reliable transmitters are used.

Get more information about Report Methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-7326

Competitive Landscaping

The market, currently, is considerably competitive, with continuous product and technology developments by established as well as new players. Some of the key players in the airborne surveillance system market are Axis Communications AB, BAE Systems, L-3 Communications, Northrop Grumman, UTC aerospace systems, Boeing, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Thales, Saab AB, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Textron Inc., Leidos, Airbus Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., Hikvision, Dahua Technology , Panasonic, Honeywell Security, Hanwha, United Technologies, Tyco, Bosch Security Systems, Pelco, Huawei Technologies, Siemens AG, Avigilon Corporation, Uniview, Flir Systems, Inc, and Williams Advanced Engineering, among others.