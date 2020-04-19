Food and Beverage Industrial Robotics Market 2018 Growth Rate by Application, Manufacturers and Forecast by 2023

In this report, the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Food and Beverage Industrial Robotics market for 2018-2023.

An industrial robot is a robot system used for manufacturing. Industrial robots are automated, programmable and capable of movement on two or more axes. Typical applications of robots include welding, painting, assembly, pick and place for printed circuit boards, packaging and labeling, palletizing, product inspection, and testing; all accomplished with high endurance, speed, and precision. They can assist in material handling.

First of all, rapid industrialization is a key driver to lead to increasing demand for food and beverage industrial robotics, a large number of robotics replace the human labor in order to make profit, improve productivity（such as food preparation, handling and production） and enhance the safety of the food supply. Second, the Asia Pacific region dominates the market, followed by European region and North American region when it comes to annual revenue and sales volume. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow strongest owing to the growing market potential of South Asian countries. However, the unmatched performance of robots to accomplish various tasks in food industry comes with the challenges which researchers are still striving to resolve.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Food and Beverage Industrial Robotics market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

ABB

FANUC Corp

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KUKA

YASKAWA Electric Corp

Epson Robotics

Nachi Fujikoshi Robotics Systems

Staubli Robotics

Yamaha Robotics

To calculate the market size, We considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Articulated

Cartesian

Delta

Segmentation by application:

Palletizing

Packaging

Pick and Place

Processing

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Food and Beverage Industrial Robotics market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Food and Beverage Industrial Robotics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Food and Beverage Industrial Robotics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Food and Beverage Industrial Robotics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Food and Beverage Industrial Robotics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.