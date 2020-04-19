Fuel Injection System market: Global Forecast over 2025

The Fuel injections system is a vital mechanism in engine of vehicles to ensure proper flow of fuel through the engine. The performance of engine is heavily dependent on performance and reliability offered by Fuel injection system. Automobile, defence & military, mining industries and aviation are key end-users of Fuel injection systems. The fuel injection systems not only maintains health of the engine but also reduces carbon emission and improves economy of fuel usage. In order to cater to demand for technologically advanced fuel injection system for automotive, the majority of players in fuel injection system market are focusing on research & development.

Fuel injection system offers numerous benefit to the automotive, such as – simple setup, easy start to engine, smooth running of engine, fuel burning efficiency, save fuel by preventing excessive consumption, provide precise amount of fuel to all cylinders, ability to adapt with alternative fuels and increase mileage of the vehicle. The Fuel injection system supplies, measures and optimizes the fuel consumption and thereby increasing life of the engine. On other hand, fuel injection systems are comparatively expensive than carburettors, have short life and difficult to repair.

On the basis of vehicle type, fuel injection system market is segmented into – Two-Wheeler, passenger cars, heavy vehicles and others. Market share for passenger car fuel injection system by value is expected to represent highest growth in forecast period. On the contrary, heavy vehicles segment is expected to reflect limited growth.

On the basis of Components, fuel injection system market is segmented into – Fuel Pump, Fuel pressure regulator (FPR), fuel injectors and Electronic Control Unit (ECU). Share of ECU in Fuel injection component is highest in terms of value and same trend is expected to continue by 2025.

On the basis of technology, fuel injection system market is segmented into – direct fuel injection systems and multipoint fuel injection system.

On the basis of engine type, fuel injection system market is segmented into – gasoline/petrol engine, diesel engines and others.

The gasoline/petrol direct injection technology is emerging as most attractive option for the forecast period

The demand for global fuel injection system market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR within forecast period. The major manufacturers of fuel injection systems are moving towards developing countries to get low cost skilled labours. Asia pacific has the highest contribution share in global fuel injection market due to increasing demand for automobiles from developing countries like china and India.

The basic factor that drive the global fuel injection system market is significant improvement in per capita income and significant rise in standard of living of the population in developing countries, which is an ultimate factor responsible for increasing demand for two-wheeled vehicles and passenger cars. Out of concern to improve fuel economy and reduce associated maintenance expenses, the demand for fuel injection systems has increased. The ability of fuel injection system to adapt to alternate fuel requirements and increase mileage of the vehicle has driven the market for Global Fuel Injection System. On other side, the technology is expensive and need specialised maintenance. The other factors such as technological adaption and development of fuel injection systems is dependent on dynamics of automobile industry, which acts as both challenge as well as opportunity for the players in fuel injection systems market

Global Fuel Injection System Market: Key Players

Robert Bosch GmBH, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive Plc., Continental AG, Hitachi Ltd, Edelbrock LLC, Woodward, Inc., Kinsler Fuel Injection etc. among others are some of the top players in global fuel injection system market. The strategy of acquisition of local manufacturers and new product development is adopted by top players in global fuel injection system market. Most of the Fuel injection system manufacturers are positioning their products as a part of contribution towards green and sustainable development.