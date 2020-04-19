Future of Global Smart Parking System Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2024

Our latest research report entitled Smart Parking System Market (by sensor technology (ultrasonic sensor, sensor, image sensor), solution (parking reservation management, license plate recognition), end-user (commercial, personal, government)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Smart Parking System. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Smart Parking System cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Smart Parking System growth factors.

The forecast Smart Parking System Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Smart Parking System on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to the report, the global smart parking system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The car parking problem is a major contributor and has been, still a major problem owing confined parking spaces in urban cities and with increasing vehicle number of vehicles. Therefore, smart parking systems are now been implemented to find information about available parking spaces in the nearest area and process is real-time to place vehicles at available positions. There is no “best technology” in the Smart Parking sector the most suitable technology depends on project-specific conditions and the challenges at hand. In cities, various technologies can coexist depending on local issues.

Smart Parking involves the use of low-cost sensors, real-time data, and applications that allow users to monitor available and unavailable parking spots. The goal is to automate and decrease the time spent on manually searching for the optimal parking floor, spot and even lot. Some solutions will encompass a complete suite of services such as online payments, parking time notifications and even car searching functionalities for very large lots. Automated payment systems allow people to reserve parking in advance. When deployed as a system, smart parking thus reduces car emissions in urban centers by reducing the need for people to unnecessarily circle city blocks searching for parking. It also permits cities to carefully manage their parking supply. These benefits are driving the growth of the smart parking system market over the years to come.

Moreover, increasing demand for IoT based technology is the factor driving the growth of the smart parking system. Problems such as, traffic congestion, limited car parking facilities, and road safety are being addressed with the help of IoT. In addition, demand for upcoming smart cites with the growing number of hospitals, shopping complexes, and corporate hubs are fuelling the demand for smart parking system market. However, lack of standardization and high setup cost that requires huge investments are likely to hamper the growth of the smart parking system market during the forecast period. On the other hand, system integration due to wide variety of hardware and software platforms involved, possess a great concern to the system scalability.

Furthermore, advancements in autonomous cars and smart park technology are creating several opportunities for the key players in the smart parking system market over the upcoming years. A wide variety of other technology innovations are also enabling more adaptable systems including cameras, wireless communications, data analytics, induction loops, smart parking meters, and advanced algorithms. This in turn has opened several doors of opportunities for the smart parking system market over the years to come.

Among the Geographies, North America dominated the smart parking system market in terms of revenue. The growth in the North American regions is due to the increasing need for traffic management. In addition, North America is also considered the most progressive region in terms of smart sensors and advanced analytics. The presence of dense traffic in various cities of U.S. such as Los Angeles, New York are also exhibiting a higher level of awareness towards modern solutions for parking and traffic control, thus becoming an optimized region for the large-scale adoption of smart parking systems.

Moreover, South America and the Asia Pacific are projected to witness the fastest growing market due to increasing inclinations towards the development of smart cities. Increasing automobile sales in Asia Pacific region is anticipated to boost the growth of the smart parking system in this region. Furthermore, Europe is witnesses to have moderate growth owing to the owing adoption of smart mobile application such as smart payments in parking area.

Market Segmentation by Sensor Technology, Solution and End-User

The report on global smart parking system market covers segments such as sensor technology, solution, and end-user. On the basis of sensor technology the global smart parking system market is categorized into the ultrasonic sensor, a radar sensor, and the image sensor. On the basis of the solution, the global smart parking system market is categorized into parking reservation management, security and surveillance, license plate recognition and security and surveillance. On the basis of end-user, the global smart parking system market is categorized into commercial, personal, transport & aviation, government and others.

Competitive Landscape

