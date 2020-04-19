Future of Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2024

Our latest research report entitled Wireless Mesh Network Market (by radio frequency band (1 GHz band, 2.4 GHz, 4 GHz, 5 GHz and 9 GHz), architecture (infrastructure wireless, hybrid wireless mesh networks), end users (hospitality, government, education, healthcare, mining), application (home networking, medical device connectivity)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Wireless Mesh Network. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Wireless Mesh Network cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Wireless Mesh Network growth factors.

The forecast Wireless Mesh Network Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Wireless Mesh Network on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global wireless mesh network market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Wireless mesh network is a connection of wireless access points that are connected in the mesh topology structure. Wireless mesh networks is an emerging technology that easily, effectively and wirelessly connect entire cities using inexpensive and existing technologies. In the wireless mesh network the network connection is spread across hundreds of wireless mesh nodes. Each node in the network is able to provide the data to the next node so the each network user is also work as a provider and able to share the network connection across a large area.

The rapidly growing demand of Need for A Consistent and Stable Network is the primary factor driving the growth of wireless mesh network market. The trending adoption of Smart Connected Devices are creating the massive demand of flexible and cost-effective network with high bandwidth. The wireless mesh network offered various benefits including, cost-effectiveness, high reliability, Consistent and Stable Network and flexibility that contributes in the growth of wireless mesh network across the world. In addition, the wireless mesh network improves the connectivity of urban services by enabling citywide public Wi-Fi.

The wireless mesh network is majorly used in the Home monitoring & control, Building monitoring & control, Industrial monitoring & control and Military communications & reconnaissance. The trending smart cities and connected cities application are likely to boost the growth of wireless mesh network. However, the wireless mesh network shares common network connection so the security related issues are high that may hamper the growth of wireless mesh network. Moreover, the rapidly growing IoT technologies and rising consumer’s interest in the smart application are projected to create several opportunities in the wireless mash network market in upcoming years.

Among the regions, North America dominates the wireless mesh network market. The ongoing technological developments and revolutions of wireless technology in the North America region drives the growth of wireless mesh network market in this region. In north America region, the adoption of wireless mesh network is rising rapidly for the video surveillance, medical device connectivity, home networking and for several other applications that is anticipated to boost the growth of wireless mesh network in this region. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the wireless mesh network market owing to the growing industrial automation, rising adoption of artificial intelligence and IoT across various industries and growing need of intelligent buildings & infrastructure.

Market Segmentation by Radio Frequency Band, Architecture, End Users and Application

The report on global wireless mesh network market covers segments such as, radio frequency band, architecture, end users and application. On the basis of radio frequency band, the global wireless mesh network market is categorized into 1 GHz band, 2.4 GHz, 4 ghz, 5 GHz and 9 GHz. On the basis of architecture the global wireless mesh network market is categorized into infrastructure wireless mesh networks, hybrid wireless mesh networks and client wireless mesh networks. On the basis of end users the global wireless mesh network market is categorized into hospitality, government, education, healthcare, mining and others. On the basis of application the global wireless mesh network market is categorized into home networking, medical device connectivity, traffic management, video surveillance, disaster & rescue management and otrhers.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global wireless mesh network market such as, Cisco Systems, Qualcomm, ABB, Synapse Wireless, Wirepas, Aruba Networks Inc., Ruckus Wireless, Inc, Firetide, Inc., Cambium Networks and Strix Systems.

