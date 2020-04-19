Global Activated Alumina Market – Exclusive Report on Product, Trends, Types & Analysis 2025

Activated alumina is a form of aluminum oxide that is very porous and bonds with certain liquids and gases without its chemical or physical form changing. Due to its high porosity, it has a high ratio of surface area to weight. It is commonly used as a desiccant, for water treatment, and as a catalyst in natural gas and refining operations.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Honeywell UOP, Axens, CHALCO, BASF SE, Porocel Industries and so on.

North America is the largest production regions of Activated Alumina, with a production value market share nearly 43.69% in 2016.

The second place is China; following North America with the production value market share over 18.85% in 2016.

Activated Alumina used for Fluoride Adsorbent, Desiccant, Catalyst, Refractory Additives. And others. Report data showed that 39.92% of the Activated Alumina market demand for Catalyst in 2016.

There are two kinds of Powdered Form Activated Alumina and Sphered Form Activated Alumina. Back- end Activated Alumina is important in the Sphered Form Activated Alumina, with a Production market share nearly 84.54% in 2016.

The global Activated Alumina market is valued at 620 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Activated Alumina volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Activated Alumina market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell International Inc

Axens

CHALCO

Huber

BASF SE

Porocel Industries

Sumimoto

Jiangsu Jingjing New Material

Jiangsu Sanji

Sorbead India

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Powdered Form Activated Alumina

Sphered Form Activated Alumina

Segment by Application

Fluoride Adsorbent

Desiccant

Catalyst

Refractory Additives

Others

