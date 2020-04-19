Global Aicraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Market Outlook 2019 Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2026

Aircraft MRO is the description of maintenance repair and overhaul to aircraft, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) is a key activity in the lifecycle of aircraft. Because of the typically long operational lifetimes expected from these costly assets, MRO is necessary to maintain these systems in a safe and functional condition, so that they can fulfill the operational role that they were designed for.

The market size of aircraft MRO is related to downstream demand and global economy. As there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of aircraft MRO market might not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of aircraft is still promising.

This report focuses on the global Aicraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Aicraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Lufthansa Technik

GE Aviation

AFI KLM E&M

ST Aerospace

MTU Maintenance

AAR Corp.

Rolls-Royce

SR Technics

SIA Engineering

Delta TechOps

Haeco

JAL Engineering

Ameco Beijing

TAP M&E

ANA

British Airways Engineering

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Engine Maintenance

Components Maintenance

Airframe Heavy Maintenance

Line Maintenance Modification

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Military

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Aicraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Aicraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

