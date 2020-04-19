Global Airway/Lung Stent Market to Observe Strong Development 2026

In the recent years, Boston Scientific has been involved in the acquisition of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to stretch its product portfolio in intervention pulmonology. This had been evident when it acquired intervention pulmonology and gastroenterology products manufacturer, EndoChoice Holdings. The company has been anticipated to sustain its stronghold in the global airway/lung stent market with the help of its brand value and innovations.

High prevalence of tobacco smoking, the rapid rise in aging population and increasing incidence of lung cancer are major factors driving the demand for airway/lung stent. Although primary and metastatic lung cancer is treated with the help of airway/lung stent, various new treatments for lung diseases and the lack of skilled professionals are acting as restraints in the airway/lung stent market. Airway stent therapy is being used by hospitals, especially in the case of lung cancer diagnosed at a later stage in order to open the airway blocked by a tumor.

Manufacturers are constantly focusing on the product development, this has resulted in the development of technologically advanced stents. Moreover, the government in developing countries are also focusing on offering supportive reimbursement policies and insurance schemes. Despite the various challenges in the market such as stringent regulations in approval for lung stent, companies are using innovative technologies to develop advanced stents, for instance, patient-specific stents are being made for respiratory tract support.

Global Airway/Lung Stent Market- Research Methodology

The report on the global airway/lung stent market offers detailed analysis and forecast on various segments and regions. The report used both top-down and bottom-up approaches to estimate the revenue and size of the global airway/lung stent market. the report provides detail on various trends, drivers, business opportunities, and factors hampering market growth. The primary and secondary research was also done in order to identify opportunities in the market and gather information on all the major factors in the airway/lung stent market. The researchers also did interviews and analyzed all the information and opinions offered by the primary respondents. Meanwhile, validation of the information obtained through secondary resources was also crosschecked with various available data sources.

The study comprises SWOT analysis, market attractiveness analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis. The research also offers impact analysis of the weighted average model based on growth drivers. The study includes estimated revenue, market share, value and volume, year-on-year growth, and CAGR. Incremental opportunity in the global airway/lung stent market is also provided as it is considered an important factor in analyzing business opportunities for leading players.

The information on the leading players in the global airway/lung stent market is also provided. The financial overview, key business strategies, new product launches by the companies are also given in the report for each company.

Global Airway/Lung Stent Market- Market Segmentation

The global airway/lung stent market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, material type, and region. On the basis of product, the market is divided into self-expandable, balloon-expandable, and non-expandable. In terms of the end user, the market is segmented into ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals, and other end users. On the basis of material type, the market includes metal, silicone, and hybrid.

Region-wise, the global airway/lung stent market is segmented into the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, Latin America, North America, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The report offers a country-wise forecast for each segment based on all the major parameters in the global airway/lung stent market.

Competitor Analysis

A study on the global airway/lung stent market includes information on the leading players in the market such as E.I. Dupont DE Nemours & Company, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, 3M Company, Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., The Chemours Company, Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (Saint Gobain Performance Plastics), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., and Zeus Industrial Products Inc.

