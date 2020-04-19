Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection Market Future Demand, Growth and Analysis with forecast 2025

Boasting the presence of several large companies and ample representation from local players, the competitive scenario in the global automotive blind spot detection market is likely to get tougher in the coming years. Some of the existing market players already enjoy the perks of being early entrants, making terrains extremely difficult for the entry of newer vendors. Besides this, the established players are aiming to score high on the back of their widespread regional footprint and extensive product portfolio.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive blind spot detection at the global and regional level. The market has been forecasted based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units) from 2017 to 2025, 2016 being the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints for the global automotive blind spot detection market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for automotive blind spot detection during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the automotive blind spot detection market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive blind spot detection market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the automotive blind spot detection market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection Market: Scope of the Study

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive blind spot detection market by segmenting it in terms of component, vehicle, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for automotive blind spot detection in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

The report provides the estimated market size of automotive blind spot detection for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of automotive blind spot detection has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key component, vehicle, and regional segments of automotive blind spot detection market. Market size and forecast for each major component and vehicle have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive blind spot detection market. Key players in the automotive blind spot detection market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive LLP, Preco Electronics, Siemens AG, Autolive Inc., Valeo, Mobiley, Ficosa Internacional SA, Smartmicro, Xiamen Autostar Electronics CO. Ltd., and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. The market for automotive blind spot detection is primarily driven by rising demand for eco-friendly agro products. Industrialization has led to urbanization, which has resulted in migration to cities.

The automotive blind spot detection market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive blind spot detection Market: By Component

RADAR Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Global Automotive blind spot detection Market: By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Buses & Coaches

