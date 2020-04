Global Beauty Supplements Market to reach USD 7.64 billion by 2025

Global Beauty Supplements Market valued approximately USD 3.89 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.80% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Supplements consist of products that are used to enhance, improve, and offer support to any kind of deficiency in the human body. These are usually offered to the consumers in various different forms such as pills, capsules, soft gels, or even in powdered or liquid form. Beauty supplements are the combination of minerals, vitamins, nutritional ingredients, and other bioactive ingredients, which help in enhancing ones external outlook and appearance. Supplements are classified on the basis of type, namely, herbal supplements and natural supplements. Furthermore, supplements can be segmented based on their application such as beauty supplements, dietary supplements, weight control supplements, vitamin supplements, health supplements, energy supplements, weight gain supplements, memory supplements, probiotic supplements, high supplements, and others. Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in global beauty supplements market and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Japan is the largest market in Asia for beauty supplements closely followed by China and Korea which is fastest growing in Asia owing to rising interest of male population towards beauty supplements. Asia-Pacific is closely followed by Europe with more than 25% share in global beauty supplements market. Western European countries such as France, Germany and U.K among others accounted for major revenue share of more than 20% in global beauty supplements market. Europe beauty supplements market is majorly driven by the rising consumer concerns towards their health and their beauty appearance. Europe is closely followed by the North America owing to high disposable income and rising endorsement by celebrities.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Skin Care

Healthcare

Nail Care

Other

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2015, 2016

Base year 2017

Forecast period 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include The Boots Company, Murad U.K Ltd, Beauty Scoop, Life 2 Good Inc, Neocell Corporation, Continental, HUM Nutrition Corporation, Meiji Holdings Co Ltd, Reserveage Nutrition Llc, Vemedia and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Beauty Supplements Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

