Global Boswellia Market Research Report with Industry Forecast 2019-2025

Boswellia is an active compound extracted from a variety of different species of frankincense.
Consumer inclination to buy natural personal care products is shifting significantly, due to the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of natural and organic ingredients present in them.
The global Boswellia market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Boswellia volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Boswellia market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Sabinsa
Arjuna Natural
PLT Health Solutions
Alchem International
Nutra Green Biotechnology
Gurjar Phytochem
Herbal Bioactives
Alpspure Lifesciences Private
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Resins
Essential Oils
Extracts
Segment by Application
Food Supplements
Herbal Medicinal Products
Aromatherapy
Personal Care Products
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Boswellia Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Boswellia Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Boswellia Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Boswellia Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Boswellia Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Boswellia Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Boswellia Business
Chapter Eight: Boswellia Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Boswellia Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
