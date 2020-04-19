Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Cloud Encryption Market Demands & Newest Innovations Analysis Estimated with Top Key Players – CipherCloud, Inc., Hytrust, Inc., Gemalto NV, IBM Corporation and Netskope Inc.” to its huge collection of research reports.



The report provides analysis of the cloud encryption market for the period 20152025, wherein the years from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period and 2016 is considered as the base year. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers all the trends and technologies playing a major role in the cloud encryption market growth over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during this period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the markets growth in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) across different geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Report highlights the key trends affecting the market on a global scale. Furthermore, region wise prominent countries/regions covered in the report includes – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., India, China, Japan, GCC, South Africa and Brazil.

Global Cloud Encryption Market: Scope of Study

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends that is expected to influence the current nature and future status of this market. Key indicators mentioned in the report provides a robust view about the vital factors that led to the strong adoption of cloud encryption solutions around the globe. The key indicators also provide significance of the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario of cloud encryption market. Moreover, the report provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market in company profile section. The report also includes key industry developments covering significant advances made by leading market players over the period of time.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in cloud encryption market, growth trend of each segment and strategy of each company that helps them to efficiently compete in the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and its impact on the market. Furthermore, Porters Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the cloud encryption market.

The report segments the market on the basis of service model, industry vertical and region. The service model segment includes IaaS, SaaS and PaaS. Industry vertical segment includes BFSI, healthcare, government and utilities, telecom and IT, retail, aerospace and defense and others.

Global Cloud Encryption Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global cloud encryption market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the cloud encryption market. The comprehensive cloud encryption market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting cloud encryption market growth.

CipherCloud, Inc., Hytrust, Inc., Gemalto NV, IBM Corporation, Netskope Inc., Secomba GmbH, Skyhigh Networks, Sophos Group Plc., Symantec Corporation and Thales e-Security, Inc. are some of the major players operating within the cloud encryption market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Global Cloud Encryption Market

By Service Model

IaaS

SaaS

PaaS

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Government and Utilities

Telecom and IT

Retail

Aerospace and Defense

Others

By Region