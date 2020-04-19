Global Fire Pump Drive Power Market – Growth Trends by Potential Players 2025

Fire pump drive power is a kind of device which provide power for the fire pump. The fire pump drive power includes electric motor, diesel engine and petrol engine.

There are generally three types of drive power used for fire pump, which include diesel engine, petrol engine and electric motors. Petrol motors are commonly used for portable fire pump and light duty firefighting. The main manufacturers of petrol motors for fire pumps include Honda, Briggs & Stratton and other regional brands. Diesel engines are suitable for firefighting application in factory, building, pier and other high capacity fire pumps.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2103035

Worldwide, the main manufacturers of diesel engines are Clarke, Cummins and Caterpillar. The three enterprises are famous in the fire pump industry because of wonderful product performance and related services. Electric motors are the most widely used drive power for fire pumps, which is efficient and convenient. There are large number of manufacturers of electric motors those can be used on fire pump.

Currently, North America is the largest production region of fire pump drive power based on revenue; in 2016, North America holds about 38% revenue share of global fire pump drive power. It is followed by Europe and Japan, which respectively have around 29% and 15% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, China has been the the largest consumption market in the world since 2014, which took about 26.5% of the global consumption volume in 2016.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of fire pump drive power producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. Over the past five years, the price of fire pump drive power has experienced a reducing trend.

For forecast, the global fire pump drive power revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3~5%, and a little higher speed in China and South Asia. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of firefighting.

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/global-fire-pump-drive-power-market-research-report-2019-report.html/toc

The global Fire Pump Drive Power market is valued at 320 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 430 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fire Pump Drive Power volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fire Pump Drive Power market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Clarke

Caterpillar

Cummins

Power Industries

Shanghai Dongfeng

Guangxi Yuchai

Nidec Motor

WEG

Regal Beloit

Baldor

NAFFCO

Brook Crompton

Wolong Electric

American Marsh

Techtop Group

Universal Electric

Honda

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2103035

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Electric Motor

Diesel Engine

Petrol Engine

Segment by Application

Industry Application

Commercial Building

Field Emergency

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in