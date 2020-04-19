Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Folding Bikes Market Estimated To Surpass A Market Valuation Of US$ 213,200 Mn By 2026, Expanding At A CAGR Of 5.2% During 2017 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.



This report on the global folding bikes market offers an in-depth analysis for the period 2017 to 2026, keeping 2016 as the base year. The report includes key dynamics including drivers, opportunities, trends and restraint, which are expected to influence the global folding bikes market during the forecast period. The report also offers a comprehensive analysis of the overall market in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn), across different regions.

Segmental Analysis

In the report, the global folding bikes market has been segmented on the basis of product type, wheel size, application, price range and region. Based on product type the market has been segmented into mid-fold, vertical fold, triangle hinge, magnet folding and suspension system and others. By wheel size, the market has been segmented into 20 Inch, 24 Inch, 26 Inch, 700c and other wheel size. By application, the market has been segmented into sports, fitness and commercial. By price range, that market has been segmented into premium, economy and low. Segment trends have also been analyzed in the report. In addition, the reader will also come across segment wise comparison matrix, market positioning and market attractiveness index of key market participants.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), North America and Japan. The above mention regions have been analyzed in terms of revenue. Moreover, this section of the report also offer analysis of the market in Key countries. In the following section, information regarding the competitive landscape of the global folding bikes market has been provided.

The competitive landscape section of the report comprise competition matrix, market share of leading companies operating in the global market for folding bikes. This section offers a complete profiling of major market players along with their market position, R&D focus, recent development, infrastructure facilities, capabilities and potentials to grow. Key players profiled in the report include, Montague Crosstown, Bickerton Junction 1707 City, Di Blasi, Gocycle, LightSpeed, Independent Fabrication, Tern Joe, Strida LT, Schwinn, Tern Link, Pacific Cycles, Tern Verge X20, Brompton, Raleigh Evo-2, Bobbin, Dawes Diamond, Dahon, STRiDA EVO, Vilano, and SwissBike.

Reasons to invest in the report