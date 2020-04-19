Global Footwear Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Global Footwear Market

Footwear refers to garments worn on the feet, which originally serves to purpose of protection against adversities of the environment, usually regarding ground textures and temperature. Footwear in the manner of shoes therefore primarily serves the purpose to ease the locomotion and prevent injuries. Secondly footwear can also be used for fashion and adornment as well as to indicate the status or rank of the person within a social structure. Socks and other hosiery are typically worn additionally between the feet and other footwear for further comfort and relief.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 52% in 2017. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3772579-global-footwear-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nike

Adidas

Skechers

New Balance

Asics

Belle

Nine West

Puma

Kering Group

Wolverine Worldwide

Clarks

VF Corp

ECCO

Anta

Under Armour

Crocs Inc

Geox

Salvatore Ferragamo

Daphne

LI-NING

Mizuno

Red Dragonfly

C.banner

Peak

K-Swiss

KAPPA

361

The global Footwear market is valued at 290200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 357300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Footwear volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Footwear market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Leather

Non leather

Segment by Application

Women’s Footwear

Men’s Footwear

Kid’s Footwear

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Footwear Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Footwear

1.2 Footwear Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Footwear Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Leather

1.2.3 Non leather

1.3 Footwear Segment by Application

1.3.1 Footwear Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Women’s Footwear

1.3.3 Men’s Footwear

1.3.4 Kid’s Footwear

1.4 Global Footwear Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Footwear Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Footwear Market Size

1.5.1 Global Footwear Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Footwear Production (2014-2025)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Footwear Business

7.1 Nike

7.1.1 Nike Footwear Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Footwear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Nike Footwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Adidas

7.2.1 Adidas Footwear Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Footwear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Adidas Footwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Skechers

7.3.1 Skechers Footwear Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Footwear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Skechers Footwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 New Balance

7.4.1 New Balance Footwear Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Footwear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 New Balance Footwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Asics

7.5.1 Asics Footwear Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Footwear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Asics Footwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Belle

7.6.1 Belle Footwear Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Footwear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Belle Footwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Nine West

7.7.1 Nine West Footwear Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Footwear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Nine West Footwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Puma

7.8.1 Puma Footwear Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Footwear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Puma Footwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Kering Group

7.9.1 Kering Group Footwear Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Footwear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Kering Group Footwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Wolverine Worldwide

7.10.1 Wolverine Worldwide Footwear Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Footwear Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Wolverine Worldwide Footwear Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Clarks

7.12 VF Corp

7.13 ECCO

7.14 Anta

7.15 Under Armour

7.16 Crocs Inc

7.17 Geox

7.18 Salvatore Ferragamo

7.19 Daphne

7.20 LI-NING

7.21 Mizuno

7.22 Red Dragonfly

7.23 C.banner

7.24 Peak

7.25 K-Swiss

7.26 KAPPA

7.27 361

Continued….

Enquiry For Buying [email protected]https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3772579-global-footwear-market-research-report-2019

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)